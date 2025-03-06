Fans are just noticing 'Supernatural' had predicted Diddy’s downfall years before it even happened

P Diddy 'virgins' joke from a popular TV show makes fans question if the 'industry knew'

Warning: Graphic content, readers’ discretion advised

A resurfaced video from a 2000s TV show has surprised viewers, with many saying it has "not aged well" following Sean 'Diddy' Combs' recent arrest. The 54-year-old rapper was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution in September 2024. In recent months, multiple women, including ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, have accused Combs of sexual misconduct. He now faces eight civil lawsuits, seven alleging sexual assault, per Live Mint. Combs has denied all claims, which include coercing women into sex acts, dubbed "freak offs," and recording them. Since his arrest, past interviews and videos, including one where he seemingly predicted his downfall 25 years ago, have resurfaced.

Now, a resurfaced clip from a 2011 episode of 'Supernatural' has caught fans' attention. The show, which debuted in 2005, follows brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) as they hunt supernatural creatures. In the episode, they investigate a string of mysterious disappearances involving women with no clear connection. At one point, Sam asks, "What likes gold and virgins?" to which Dean quips, "I don't know, P. Diddy?" Fans quickly reacted to the reference, with one posting, "I thought it was perfect. 'What likes gold and virgins?' 'I dunno, Diddy?' LMAO seriously tho." Another wrote, "Ain't no f*****g way! I watched the series twice and never caught that." A third fan added, "So they were trying to figure out the demon/entity that likes virgins and gold, and Diddy was brought up?" Another said on Reddit, "P Diddy foreshadowing. I was shocked and had to laugh at the crazy statement. It's a wild reality we live in." Another said, "Too often situations like these are “open secrets” in hollywood til someone decides to write an article/take action about them."

I thought it was perfect. "What likes gold and virgins?" "I dunno, Diddy?" LMAO seriously tho — 💫❤️ Qristina ❤️💫 (@Qristina174) July 26, 2024

Ain't no fucking way! I watched the series twice and I never cought that 😂😂😂😂 — Not Cartman 🔻 (@Hsnxahch) July 26, 2024

so they were trying to figure out the demon/entity that likes virgins and gold, and Diddy was brought up? 😂😂😂 — ETLifestyle (@etlifestyle_web) July 26, 2024

This resurfaced video follows another old interview from 1999, where Combs seemingly foresaw his own arrest. He stated, "They won’t even give me a permit for the parties no more, but we’re gonna keep having fun, bringing people together from all walks of life. You’re gonna hear about my parties, they’re gonna be shutting them down, they’ll probably be arresting me for all types of crazy things just because we wanted to have a good time. Whenever you bring up a different element into people’s environment, things that broaden people’s horizons, people get intimidated."

In 1999, Sean "Diddy" Combs spoke with ET about the sort of parties he likes to throw.



"They're going to be shutting them down. They're going to probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time," he said at the time, while… pic.twitter.com/eLRjBAAwrN — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 23, 2024

This is not all. The internet is now flooded with resurfaced videos of Diddy across various platforms, highlighting red flags that many believe were present all along. Another clip from a 2002 episode of 'Late Night With Conan O’Brien' has gained attention, featuring Combs discussing allegedly "locking women up at parties." While initially offering lighthearted advice on hosting events—emphasizing the importance of "beautiful women," "beautiful men for the ladies," and plenty of "alcohol" and water—Combs then made a troubling remark about keeping women from leaving. "If you don’t have what they need, they’re gonna leave," he stated, leaving many viewers unsettled in hindsight, as per Metro.

Combs said, referring to the importance of providing water at parties. "You need locks on the doors." Host Conan O’Brien appeared surprised by the comment and responded after a brief pause, saying, "Okay, this is sounding kind of dangerous now." Combs, seemingly unbothered, replied, "It’s a little kinky," before continuing with his party tips. Following his arrest, Combs has been held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail twice. Reports state he is currently on suicide watch.

Sean Combs aka Diddy at the celebration for Diddy's birthday and new album launch at LAVO on November 9, 2023 in London, England. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Benett)

If convicted, the minimum sentence he faces is 15 years, with a maximum of life in prison. The judge in the case cited "very significant concerns" about Combs' substance abuse and "what appears to be anger issues" as reasons for denying bail. According to The Associated Press, she stated that she considered other options but ultimately ruled against bail, as many of the alleged crimes occurred behind closed doors.