'The Boys' Season 5 just got a whole lot more intense with Jared Padalecki's big reveal

The anticipation for Prime Video's 'The Boys' Season 5 is peaking through the roof as Jared Padalecki recently confimred his appearance in the last season of the much-celebrated series. With great enthusiasm, Padalecki announced that he is ready to appear in Eric Kripke's critically acclaimed series, bringing the actor and 'Supernatural' creator back together.

Padalecki's presence in 'The Boys' has long been speculated, with many hoping a reunion with his 'Supernatural' co-star Jensen Ackles. Ackles plays Soldier Boy in the series and also appeared in the spinoff 'Gen V.' While Ackles' character was absent from 'The Boys' Season 4, Padalecki's addition to the lineup makes things more interesting for the final season.

Jared Padalecki confirms his addition in an undisclosed role in 'The Boys' Season 5 (Getty Images)

In a video shared by Fangasm on X, Padalecki shares about his appearance in 'The Boys' Season 5, while also expressing excitement about potentially sharing scenes with his former co-star Ackles' Soldier Boy.

Noting that Kripke likely wouldn't miss the opportunity to bring their characters together, Padalecki shared, "I know Eric Kripke; I don't think he would miss that opportunity." While the latest news is sending fans into a meltdown, it's yet to establish what kind of role Padalecki will portray in the final season.

Jared Padalecki will team up with up Homelander in 'The Boys' Season 5

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki in a still from 'Supernatural' (Prime Video)

Padalecki's appearance in 'The Boys' foreshadows major developments, as the final season will undoubtedly be more savage and gory as compared to the prior seasons. Padalecki's addition in Season 5 of 'The Boys' also coincides with the return of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), who was revealed to be in the cryosleep in 'The Boys' Season 4's end credits.

Additionally, it's apparent that Soldier Boy will join Homelander's (Antony Starr) super army, which makes it clear that Padalecki's character will also join, leading to a heartwarming reunion of the two iconic actors of 'Supernatural'. The final season is all set for dramatic conflicts between Homelander and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). With the tension that culminates from previous seasons, 'The Boys' will undoubtedly have a mind-blowing climax.