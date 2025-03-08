Sofía Vergara teases Jimmy Fallon by revealing what she wears to bed: "Less than that..."

Fallon, trying to guess, asked, "Your outfit for sleeping? Uh, flannel pajamas."

Sofía Vergara, the 'Modern Family' actress and now ex-wife of Joe Manganiello, was a guest on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' in 2015. She showed off her fun personality and shared some personal details while playing 'Catchphrase.' The game was a regular segment on the show in which contestants described a word or phrase while others tried to guess it. Joining her were the host, Jimmy Fallon, actor James Marsden, and show announcer Steve Higgins.

During the game, Vergara was asked to describe the phrase "Birthday Suit." Without hesitation, she said, "Eh, what I sleep in. My outfit for sleeping." Fallon, trying to guess, asked, "Your outfit for sleeping? Uh, flannel pajamas." Vergara quickly corrected him, saying, "No, no, think! Look at me." When Fallon guessed, "Lingerie?" she replied, "No! Better than that! Less than that! When you are born, when you're born! What do you wear when you're born?"

Despite her clues, Fallon did not guess the correct answer. This led to a lighthearted argument between him and Vergara. Later, when it was Fallon's turn to describe a phrase, Vergara guessed it correctly and celebrated with a cute dance. Vergara’s appearance on the NBC show came just a few days before the release of her latest movie, 'Hot Pursuit'. Following her divorce from Joe Manganiello in April 2024, Vergara has been candid about her aspirations for the future. At the 2025 Golden Globes, she expressed her desires for health, wealth, and a new romantic partner, stating she was manifesting "a boyfriend" or "a lover, maybe" in the coming year, People reported.

Vergara and Manganiello announced their separation in July 2023 after seven years of marriage, finalizing their divorce in April 2024. Post-divorce, Vergara has been linked to orthopedic surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman, with the two spotted together on multiple occasions. Saliman even attended Vergara's recent birthday celebrations, indicating a growing closeness between them. In interviews, Vergara has shed light on the reasons behind her split from Manganiello. She cited differing views on having children as a significant factor, with Manganiello desiring kids and Vergara feeling reluctant to become a mother again.

Sofía Vergara at the 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 Winner's Red Carpet on September 19, 2024 in Pasadena, California (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz)

As for her latest project, Vergara starred in the Netflix limited series 'Griselda,' where she portrayed the notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco. This role marked a significant shift from Vergara's usual comedic performances, allowing her to show her dramatic range. In addition to acting, she also served as an executive producer for the series, collaborating with the team behind 'Narcos and Narcos: Mexico,' including Eric Newman and Andrés Baiz. Griselda explores the life of Griselda Blanco, a clever and ambitious businesswoman who built one of the most profitable drug cartels in history. Known as the "Black Widow," Blanco played a major role in the Miami cocaine trade during the 1980s. The series provides a detailed look at her dual identity as both a loving mother and a ruthless criminal mastermind, Pop Culture reported.