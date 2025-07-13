‘Shark Tank’ contestants made one of the most bizarre pitches — and still scored $45K from Mr. Wonderful

The three founders used a hilarious pitch to make the Sharks laugh, then suddenly changed gears into serious business mode.

From Souper Cubes to Frywall, 'Shark Tank' is no stranger to quirky yet surprisingly practical inventions. One such standout product had the Sharks skeptical at first, but its practicality quickly won them over. However, it wasn't just the product that stole the spotlight, as the pitch itself felt more like a comedy show than a business proposal. What made it truly interesting was how the lighthearted presentation suddenly turned serious, ultimately leading to a deal with Kevin O'Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful himself.

Kevin O'Leary visits 'Outnumbered' at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin)

In a memorable 'Shark Tank' pitch, the three co-founders of Saucemoto, Michael Koury, William Moujaes, and Tony Lahood, presented a plastic sauce holder that clips into a car’s air vent. Describing their product as a "purveyor of freedom," they explained it solves a real problem for Americans who often eat on the go. Explaining their product, Koury said, "Since the advent of the drive-through, we've all been faced with a horrible decision when eating in our car. Risk fumbling and making a mess with your dipping sauce or, heaven forbid, having to eat a ketchup-less fry," as per Inc. The Cleveland-based team grabbed immediate attention with their humor and relatable solution for messy in-car meals.

Though their pitch was packed with humor, the founders of Saucemoto made it clear their product wasn't just a gag. When O'Leary asked about sales, Moujaes shared that they had sold 12,000 units with $77,000 in revenue, noting each unit cost $0.80 to make and retailed for $5.75. They also pointed to a viral video with 44 million views and ongoing talks with major sauce brands as proof of the product’s potential. Lahood highlighted that 20% of meals in the US are eaten in cars, and argued that this showed product demand. O’Leary initially offered $45,000 for 50% equity, but later revised it to 25%, whereas Robert Herjavec also offered $45,000 for 40%.

Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran, meanwhile, dropped out. Ultimately, O'Leary dropped his ask to 25% equity after seeing the potential, saying, "We are going to take over the world with this, guys. Now, let's go make hundreds of dollars." However, the deal ultimately fell through over disagreements over personal terms. Still, the company thrived, selling out immediately after the episode aired and pushing annual revenue to between $250,000 and $500,000 thanks to a surge in online sales, especially on Amazon, as per Shark Tank Recap. Riding the momentum, Saucemoto landed partnerships with AutoZone, Joann Fabrics, and Advance Auto Parts and even created a branded version for Zaxby’s.

Expanding their lineup, they introduced fun additions like novelty ice cube trays and a 'sauce-cuterie' board, sold mainly through Amazon and their website. Despite success, the company filed a lawsuit against Five Below for selling a knockoff Dip Clip, which is an ongoing case. Yet, their original product continues to thrive, holding a 4.6-star rating and over 23,000 reviews on Amazon, with regular orders still being fulfilled via their website.