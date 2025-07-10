‘Shark Tank’ founders pitch wild ‘miracle berry’ that turns sour food sweet — and land rare double deal

"The lemon tastes like an orange now!” said an impressed Kevin O’Leary

From scrub daddy to the comfy, the high-stakes stage of 'Shark Tank' is witness to some of the most revolutionary products. However, when two founders walked into the tank with a berry that makes everything taste sweet, most of the Sharks were in for a shock. What follows is an intense discussion, during which most Sharks back off from the deal. However, thanks to their perseverance and negotiations, the founders not only walk away with the deal but also much-needed publicity.

(L-R) Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary attend the Tribeca Talks Panel: 10 Years Of 'Shark Tank' during the 2018 Tribeca TV Festival in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

On 'Shark Tank' Season 14, Episode 21, Hank Watt and Juliano Bonanni entered the show asking for $80,000 in exchange for 15% equity in their product company Nature's Wild Berry. To kick off their pitch, Watt shocked the Sharks by sucking on a sour lemon like it was candy. Explaining their product, the co-founders revealed that their berries contain a glycoprotein that binds to taste receptors, blocking sour flavors, per Market Realist. To prove it, they gave the Sharks a plate of sour foods to taste before and after trying the berry.

To everyone's amazement, the effect was welcomed by the Sharks. "Wow! The lemon tastes like an orange now!" exclaimed Kevin O’Leary. "The pickle is like candy," added Lori Greiner, clearly impressed by the taste-altering experience. After sampling the product, the Sharks were fascinated, especially after co-founder Watt revealed that he had once weighed over 250 pounds and used the berries to help lose weight and manage his diabetes by eliminating sugar from his diet. The co-founders shared that each jar of their miracle berries cost $2.64 to make and sold for $26.99, a huge profit margin that impressed the Sharks.

O'Leary then made the first offer of $80,000 for 33% equity, with a $5 per unit royalty until he recouped $160,000. However, Daymond John quickly jumped in with a more appealing deal, with $80,000 for 30% equity and no royalty, saying he was newly invested in fitness and liked the product. To stay competitive, O'Leary adjusted his offer to $80,000 for 20% equity but kept the $5 royalty per unit until he got back $160,000. On the other hand, Barbara Corcoran then exited the negotiation, while Greiner stepped in with an offer of $80,000 for 20% equity and a smaller $3 royalty per unit, but only until she recouped her investment.

As the pitch heated up, Mark Cuban stepped in to question the product’s marketing. "It's been great for your weight loss, but you can't make that claim,” he cautioned, referring to health-related promises. Despite the warning, Cuban expressed interest, saying he'd be willing to partner with another Shark. Greiner responded by offering to team up on her previous deal of $80,000 for 20% equity and a $3 royalty per unit until the investment is paid back and the duo happily accepted the offer.

After their 'Shark Tank' episode aired, the company quickly sold out due to enormous demand and continued taking pre-orders for months. Co-founder Hank confirmed they were working extra time on production to restock before the episode’s first rerun on July 22, 2023, and added, "The Shark Tank effect is very real!” per Shark Tank Blog. Although Cuban didn't follow through, the deal with Greiner officially closed. By April 2024, the company reported annual revenue of $250,000–$500,000, and in May 2024, it reached $1 million in lifetime sales.