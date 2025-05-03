Did Ryan Seacrest really forget Carrie Underwood on 'American Idol' — or was it something else?

"After the moment happened, Carrie looked furious that it seemed like Ryan snubbed her," a source shared.

It appears that all is not well between Carrie Underwood and Ryan Seacrest! During the first live show of 'American Idol' Season 23, Seacrest, the longtime host of the ABC singing competition, gave a lovely introduction to judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan but excluded the newcomer. In the episode, the top 20, who got slashed down to the top 14, performed in front of the live TV cameras for the first time. Usually, Seacrest kicks off every episode by welcoming viewers and giving a warm introduction to the trio of esteemed judges, but things were a bit different this time around. The episode showed Seacrest loudly introducing Richie, and soon afterward, he shouted Bryan's name with immense excitement.

When it was Seacrest's turn to introduce Underwood, his tone went from upbeat to quiet. As per an insider who was present in the studio, “no one” was able to hear Seacrest even take Underwood's name, and it seemed like he snubbed her altogether. According to The US Sun, the source claimed, "After the moment happened, Carrie looked furious that it seemed like Ryan snubbed her, even if it wasn't intentional."

Then, the cameras didn't catch Underwood's reaction, but the insider stated, “Her face—oh, she was not happy, and she looked embarrassed and awkward for a few minutes after that. She leaned over and whispered something to Luke, who looked serious and wasn't smilin"g. Up until this moment, it is exactly unknown what led to this blunder on national television. When the episode aired on television, a very soft sound of Seacrest whispering "Carrie Underwood" could be heard in the background.

Apparently, Seacrest took Underwood's name while introducing the judging panel. Despite that, many viewers at home couldn't hear that at all. It looks like Seacrest's microphone instantly picked up all the words he said before and after taking Underwood's name. When the fans of the show failed to hear Underwood's name during the live broadcast, they wondered whether it was an intentional move from Seacrest's side or simply a technical glitch.

One user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "Why would Ryan not mention Carrie??? Does anyone have a clue, some kind of code message, or just an honest mistake after 20 years of hosting this program??? #AmericanIdol " Followed by another fan who penned, "Ryan introduced Lionel and Luke and forgot about Carrie. WTH?” An observant fan chimed in, “Ryan never addresses Carrie at all the entire show." A user went on to say, "Uh, did Ryan forget to announce Carrie as a judge?! What the heck?"

For those unaware, let us share with you that Underwood joined the 'American Idol' Season 23 following Katy Perry's departure from the show. While appearing on an episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Perry candidly spoke about her exit from 'American Idol.' According to People magazine, the 'Harleys in Hawaii' hitmaker shared, “I’ve been in the studio for a while, so [Richie and Bryan] figured something is coming. I love the show so much, but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music.”