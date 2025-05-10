A Hollywood star showed up on ‘The Voice’ but regretted it almost instantly: ‘I thought...’

Oops! This A-lister's ‘The Voice’ cameo went awry when he realized he was supporting the wrong star

In addition to giving aspiring singers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to train under music industry veterans, 'The Voice' also welcomed its fair share of surprise guests. From Cynthia Erivo to Martha Stewart, the singing competition has consistently stunned fans with unexpected appearances. In one such instance, a Hollywood A-lister made an unforeseen appearance to support a mentor, only to regret it instantly.

Ryan Reynolds is seen on May 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: GC Images | Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin)

In the inaugural episode of 'The Voice' Season 27, fans were stunned when the 'Deadpool' actor Ryan Reynolds made an appearance to introduce coach Michael Bublé. In a pre-recorded message, Reynolds said, "Friends, lovers, family, let’s make some noise for Canada’s finest. That's right. Our baby's back." However, he was left stunned when he discovered the Canadian he was supporting was not Anne Murray, as he said, “Bublé? I thought it was going to be Anne Murray," as per American Songwriter.

Notably, Bublé was a first-time mentor on 'The Voice' Season 26, where his artist, Sofronio Vasquez, won the season. He returned as a mentor for Season 27 in early 2025. Before making his grand debut as a coach, Bublé appeared on an episode of 'Today' to talk about joining the singing show, as per People. The Grammy winner revealed that NBC had approached him numerous times before. "I’ve turned it down about 15-16 times," he explained, while also noting that he was hesitant due to the pressure of judging others.

However, he added, "But thank God we're not judges. The other shows have judges; we are coaches," highlighting the show's mentorship approach rather than critique. Bublé also explained the reason behind his hesitation to join 'The Voice', saying, "Most of the singers are better than me, and I have no place ever judging anyone." He further shared that the opportunity to coach rather than judge is what ultimately appealed to him: "To get to coach them and live the fantasy of having this career that I've had and then get to have the fulfillment of helping someone else get that? That's the cool part."

Talking about Bublé's mentorship journey in 'The Voice' Season 27 on Thursday, March 24 episode, the singer became emotional during a battle round between Adam David and Ricardo Moreno. Both David and Moreno performed Bublé's 2005 hit 'Home.' After the performance, Adam Levine praised them both, saying, "You both have really, really pretty voices, but so drastically different. That's what kind of makes this a tough one." He also admitted he couldn't help Bublé with the tough choice ahead, as per Good Housekeeping. Bublé, who was visibly emotional, also talked about his own journey as he said, "It's really incredibly emotional to me," he said. "When I got signed, I was 27 years old. Everybody told me it was way too late … They also didn’t think I was a songwriter, and I was like, 'No, I'm a songwriter!' So, I can't really thank you enough for honoring me." In the end, Bublé had to make a tough choice as he eventually chose Adam to move on to the next round.