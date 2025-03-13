WWE fans are losing it after they spotted something familiar in ‘Scary Movie 3’ fight scene: "That is..."

"Lol this is more of an Easter egg," joked one amused fan about the similarities between the WWE fight and the Scary Movie scene

Fiction is often inspired by real events, and this holds true in the case of an unexpected connection between a WWE fight and a scene from 'Scary Movie 3.' While WWE and 'Scary Movie' may seem entirely different due to their formats, the wrestling format is often criticized by the fans for being scripted. Known for its over-the-top and often dramatic fights, WWE featured a fight that closely resembled a scene from the slasher parody film, leaving fans surprised by the unexpected parallel.

(L-R) Actress Anna Faris (L) and Regina Hall from Scary Movie 3 appear at MTV's TRL in Times Square in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Mainz)

The eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss’s WWE Raw match closely resembled the fight between Brenda (Regina Hall) and Tabitha (Marilyn Eng) in 'Scary Movie 3,' which is often referred to as 'Brenda vs The Ring,' as per Game Rant. During a WWE Monday Night Raw Women’s Championship match, Belair and Bliss recreated a memorable fight scene from 'Scary Movie 3.'

Their move-for-move reenactment of the famous fight, complete with slaps, kicks, and glares. The match turned intense when Bliss delivered a brutal move that left Belair in need of stitches, prompting the latter to vow revenge. Fans joked about the duo performing the 'Scary Movie' fight in the ring as many shared their opinions about it under a Reddit thread.

A comment reads, "LMFAO! Who finds this s*** out!?! I love the internet," while another said, "I’m willing to bet this was 100% intentional and the wrestlers are having some fun with their job." Another said, "Wrestlers are mostly a lot of nerds that just take really good care of their bodies. This really isn't that surprising." In a similar vein, a comment remarks, "That is the complete opposite of running out of ideas. This is 2 wrestlers having fun and riffing off a movie scene they clearly both like. That’s the beauty of it." Another reads, "Lol, this is more of an Easter egg...the WWE didn't run out of ideas; they've only ever had the one lol silly dramatic wrestling. This fits the bill. I'd argue this is more creative than I thought them capable of."

WWE's legacy has always been clouded with the suspicion of being scripted, but Dominik Mysterio, who is often tagged as a villainous wrestler in the WWE universe, clarified it. Mysterio is one of the most booed superstars, with fans reacting intensely to his promos. However, some speculate that WWE amplifies the crowd’s boos with artificial sound effects. Addressing these suspicions, Mysterio shared his thoughts on whether the reactions are genuine or enhanced in an interview on K100 with Konnan, reported by Yahoo! Entertainment.

Mysterio addressed WWE crowd reactions, saying, "They like it when I do that, when I go out and try to cut a promo, especially if they need to cut time out of something or they need to save time. I can go out there with a mic for two to three minutes and pretend to cut a promo. I’m still blessed to get booed. I can’t tell you; every city I go out to, it gets louder and louder.” Furthermore, Mysterio dismissed speculation about WWE using piped-in crowd noise, stating, “No, it’s not piped.” His candid response reaffirmed that the audience's reactions are genuine.

To all of you "know it alls" who think the physicality is "fake" in ANY way...GO FAKE YOURSELF. pic.twitter.com/5KG4rr1OBa — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 22, 2016

In addition, Bubba Ray Dudley refuted claims that Randy Orton's head injury at SummerSlam was staged, asserting that the gash—which required 10 staples—was real. The injury occurred when Brock Lesnar landed several elbows on Orton’s head, leading to a TKO victory, as per The Mirror. Speculation arose that Lesnar intentionally caused the wound as retaliation for Orton, referencing his failed UFC drug test. Given WWE’s rarity of using blood in recent years, the abrupt match ending fueled rumors that Lesnar went off-script. The WWE superstar reacted on X, saying, "To all of you 'know-it-alls' who think the physicality is 'fake' in any way... Go fake yourself." WWE also confirmed that Randy Orton received 10 staples to close a forehead laceration after his match but did not comment on whether Brock Lesnar would face any consequences.