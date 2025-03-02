Charlize Theron grabs Conan O'Brien from behind twice in wild interview: "I'm not like normal girls..."

The actress, who had come on 'The Tonight Show' in 2005 to promote her film 'North Country', flirted with the veteran host.

Conan O'Brien once shared a cheeky moment with Oscar-winner Charlize Theron. The actress, who had come on 'The Tonight Show' in 2005 to promote her film 'North Country', flirted with the veteran host. Walking onto the stage she gave O'Brien a peck on the cheek. In response, he remarked, "I'm so unprofessional and dorky you just gave me a little kiss on the cheek and I went thank you," as he awkwardly began the segment.

During their conversation, as they discussed the themes of sexual harassment in Theron's new film, she mentioned that during breaks in filming, the women on set harassed the men (all in good fun). She claimed she often harassed co-star Woody Harrelson. "So you would sexually harass Woody like you'd be done with the take, and then how would you sexually harass him? Would you physically lay your hands on him?" the television host asked, curious. "Grab a cheek," Theron candidly replied. "A butt cheek?" O'Brien asked in horror.

The actress nodded and laughed. "Really? That sounds fun, actually. I'd like to be an extra on that set," O'Brien joked. "Woody actually still calls me today for a little sexual harassment," Theron disclosed. "Wow, really? That's incredible," the comedian remarked. "But yeah, you just cup a cheek. Cup it, cup it," he said, as the Golden Globe actress stretched her hand to cop a feel of O'Brien's butt cheek. "Yeah, go ahead, go for it. Just go," he encouraged. "That was sort of under my leg, right there," O'Brien reacted with a nervous laugh.

Charlize Theron at Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023, in France. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)

O'Brien subsequently asked if her boyfriend ever gets concerned by her behavior. "Does he ever worry about things like that?" "He gets his own share of sexual harassment," Theron quipped. Candidly, she revealed that part of the reason is because she isn't like other women who like younger guys. Instead, she claimed that she likes her men older. She said, "I'm not like normal girls that, you know, I do not have crushes on like young guys. Like if they're hunched over and old, that's, those are the ones I have crushes on."

"You like a really old guy?" O'Brien asked shocked. "I do, I've just always, yeah," she replied. "I'm 64 years old, by the way," he shared in a poor attempt at flirting. This had Theron extending her hand once again to cup his butt cheek. "You're right there. Anytime you want," the comedian reacted with gusto to mask his irritation. Fortunately, the conversation switched back to her role in the movie.

Theron was famously dating Irish actor Stuart Townsend at the time. The couple were in a committed relationship for almost a decade from 2001 to 2010. According to People magazine, the pair split due to different views. The 'Atomic Blonde' actress dubbed it the most 'devastating' period of her life. Theron then dated Sean Penn from 2013 to 2015. It was rumored that they were engaged to be married but the relationship fizzled out. "No, we dated, that was literally all we did, we dated. It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year," she told Howard Stern in 2020.