Howard Stern's creepy Emma Bunton interview should've ended his career: "What age did you develop..."

Known for his unapologetic and often invasive questions, Stern has made a name for himself in making guests uncomfortable, all in the name of entertainment.

Howard Stern has built a career on pushing boundaries, often being downright creepy and disgusting. Known for his unapologetic and often invasive questions, Stern has made a name for himself in making guests uncomfortable, all in the name of entertainment. For instance, his 2005 interview with Emma Bunton on 'The Howard Stern Show' grabbed the attention for all the wrong reasons.

Howard Stern inducts Bon Jovi on stage during the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Kane)

During the segment, the 'shock jock' bombarded the 'Spice Girls' alumna with inappropriate and suggestive comments about her body and personal life, as per Stylist. He began by asking if she was still a virgin when she joined the 'Spice Girls' at 18. When Bunton replied, "Yes," Stern pressed, "Are you lying?" and continued with lewd remarks. He said, "You’ve got a hot little body, I can’t imagine that... you know. I can see you, like, girl-on-girl action, I could see you with two guys. I could see you doing a lot of stuff." W

The conversation became uncomfortable with references to her father’s occupation as a milkman, which had Bunton asserting, "Stop that now! If my dad hears that he won’t be happy. He won’t be happy that you’re talking to me like this." Stern, however, dismissed her concerns and remarked, "Ah, he loves it," before continuing with intrusive questions about her early development. He asked, “What age did you develop? 14?”

Subsequently, he asked Bunton about her first menstruation. “When did you get your period? How old were you? That’s what everyone talks about.” Bunton firmly declared, “I don’t care, I'm not talking to you about that. Absolutely not.” Undeterred, Stern went on to speculate about her underwear, remarking, “I feel like you didn’t wear a bra just for me today? I feel like you're not wearing panties today...It’s turning me on a little bit.” An uncomfortable Bunton replies, “Really? Good. That’s nice for you.” Commenting also on her outfit, he stressed, “You are asking for it [attention on your body], you are gonna get it.”

Throughout the exchange, Bunton tried her best to maintain her composure while also calling him out for his questions about her virginity, as per The Independent. Stern also came under fire for sexualizing Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen when the twins were minors. He said, "Now, normally I don't look at a 13-year-old and sexualize them; I don't, but these two are pieces of a**. They've grown up so perfect."

Stern also repeatedly s*xualized the underage Olsen twins.



“This is Howard Stern's fantasy.”



“I was counting down to their 18th birthday so we could have s*x with them.”



“I don't really want to have s*x with them anymore.” pic.twitter.com/dGvJ1eyqkC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 28, 2024

On another occasion, Stern landed himself in hot waters when he pressed Anna Nicole Smith on her weight, as per USA Today. He said, “The way you dress and stuff, I don’t think you’re aware that you’re a heavy-set woman,” to which Smith slapped back, “I know I’m a big woman, so what?” Never one to back down, Stern continued, “Would you be willing to step on the scale and let me guess your weight?” Smith, however, remained firm in her response, refusing to indulge his request.