Martha Stewart either ends up bringing a picnic basket or cooks up a storm while appearing on 'Late Night with Conan O'Brien'. In 1999, the media mogul turned up with a delicious spread of Taco Bell burrito, a bowl of wholesome nuts, olives, and a jug of cocktail made with a blend of bourbon while promoting her 'Hors d'Oeuvres Handbook'. "This is a delicious drink that I thought that we should have while we talk," Stewart quipped without wasting time. "Is it alcoholic?" O'Brien curiously asked, eyeing the beet-red drink in a jug. The businesswoman affirmed, "Let's go!" O'Brien exclaimed.

As per The Things, Stewart then ordered the comedian to mix up some more concoctions that looked like a raspberry drink in a blender. After the process, she requested the television host to pour it into the existing jar. "Making me tense," O'Brien joked. Stewart called the blend - blood orange and lemon whiskey sour, "made with this delicious bourbon I found. I thought you would like bourbon." The talk show host mocked, "It gets you drunk fast." He continued, "This is something that you would serve at a summer cocktail party." "It is the idea, any time of year," Stewart affirmed. "Never forget the cocktail napkins by the way," she continued in jest as O'Brien chugged the alcoholic beverage from the jar.

"I was going to try and get you to drink my favorite drink, which I call Old English 800 right here," O'Brien pulled out a surprise on Stewart by presenting her with a malt liquor. "If you would just.. if you would just take a swig from this bottle. It would be a picture that I would promise never to republish," O'Brien teased. The broadcasting legend quickly takes a sip directly from the bottle. "That's going to be in a tabloid -Martha Stewart out of control," the comedian sang in delight. Stewart then dished out some great hosting tips while enjoying their drinks party. She advised the audience to serve pistachios and olives for snacking. Stewart also revealed that her house had 13 ovens spread across several kitchen styles.

There are several episodes dedicated to Stewart's culinary expertise on the late show. In 2020, she celebrated the pre-Lent festival, Mardi Gras, with the television host. The duo cooked gumbo, a thick, flavored stew made out of meat, chicken, or shellfish stock. Side dishes consisted of stuffed crawfish and stuffed buns. Stewart then regaled O'Brien with Sazerac- a blend of rye whiskey, bitters, sugar, and absinthe. "Couldn't we have done this earlier?" the talk host joked while waiting for the drink.

"No, no, on Fat Tuesday you eat and drink yourself silly and you wear a mask to hide all the mess," Stewart wittily explained. The segment ended with them trying out the traditional 'King Cake', a ring-shaped pastry filled with fruit and cream cheese. In another episode, O'Brien learned to cook traditional St. Patrick's Day dishes - Irish Whiskey glazed ham, soda bread, Guinness stout, colcannon, shamrock cookies, and a round of Irish Rickys. "I would like to stick my face into all this food," the comedian remarked after his intense culinary training from Stewart, as per Irish Star.