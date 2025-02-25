Sophie Turner’s 'fantastic' slap leaves Conan O’Brien stunned on live TV: "That was really hard..."

"Wow, that was a fantastic slap!" Conan O'Brien said after Sophie Turner slapped him while teaching him the drinking game.

Comedian Conan O'Brien had a tough time gathering his wits when his gorgeous guest smacked him unexpectedly right across the face. Sophie Turner joined the seasoned host on 'Conan on TBS,' segment to promote her X-Men film 'Dark Phoenix' in 2019, during their candid chat, Turner told O'Brien about a popular drinking game the movie's ensemble played during their free time called 'Tequila Slaps.' "We played this brilliant game called tequila slaps, does anyone know tequila slaps?" she asked the audience too. "It's just an X-Men thing. You wanna play?" Turner encouraged the television host. "I will do it if you walk me through it," O'Brien innocently replied. What happened next totally took O'Brien by surprise.

Turner explained the rules of the tequila game before beginning, "Okay, so basically two people stand opposite one another. One person takes a shot and before they have time to swallow it, the other person slaps them around the face." The comedian looked visibly startled but played a good sport and took his shot glass towards his mouth saying, "How much time do I get?" But before he could enjoy his drink, Turner slapped him hard. O'Brien stood still in the moment as if his ears were buzzing, he barely uttered a word for a minute. Finally, the 'Game of Thrones' actress gave him a warm hug and apologized saying, "That was really hard, I'm sorry!" The talk show host just reacted, "Wow, that was a fantastic slap!"

Sophie Turner at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Leon Bennett)

The video has since garnered over 2 million views, fans enjoyed the moment and quickly praised O'Brien for his sense of control. "Conan’s blank stares are everything to me," a viewer wrote in the comments section of the YouTube video. "The greatest "eye control" challenge Conan has ever faced," another fan chimed. "You can tell how tall she is because she doesn't really look short next to Conan who's like 6' 4. Jesus Christ. That slap looks like it would actually have hurt quite a bit," an online user sympathized. "The way he reaches back and grabs the bottle and actually starts drinking it when she says they give men permission to slap them in the game. That is 100% one of the best natural comedic moments on any talk show, so subtle," a netizen complimented O'Brien's comic timing.

After regaining his composure the comedian asked Turner a vital question, "Have you hit someone that hard playing this game before?" "Harder. We go really, really hard with each other," the 'Josie' actress replied with excitement. O'Brien then inquired if Turner had given her male colleagues the same freedom to slap hard and she replied in affirmative. "That's quite a workplace," he reacted with surprise. "But they go gently," the mother of two added in jest. O'Brien appears disoriented toward the end of the entertaining part and gulps down the entire bottle. Turner tries to stop him by saying, "You gonna drink that whole thing?" "I'm waiting 'till the pain goes away," the television personality mumbles before giving Turner's movie a shoutout.