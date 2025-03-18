Martha Stewart confuses Jay Leno with his rival host in awkward TV moment: "Did I say..."

Oops! Martha Stewart accidentally called Jay Leno by his rival's name during her 'Tonight Show' visit and it's absolutely awkward

With so many late-night talk shows on TV, it’s no surprise that guests occasionally forget where they are, or even mix up the hosts' names. Whether it's nerves, exhaustion, or just a simple slip of the tongue, even the most seasoned celebrities can make this awkward mistake. Martha Stewart once had one of these moments during her appearance on 'The Tonight Show' with Jay Leno back in May 2013. While discussing her dating life and relationships, she accidentally called Leno by the name of his longtime late-night rival, David Letterman, as per E! Online. Yeah, talk about an "oops" moment!

The moment unfolded when Stewart, 71, was talking about attraction. She said, "Some (men) seem more sexy than others, like before the show," then motioned toward Leno and added, "I saw Dave in his… Did I say, Dave?" Leno, amused, confirmed, "You said Dave." He laughed it off and joked, "Oh, that's all right! Many times women call out the wrong name!" Stewart, clearly embarrassed, covered her face as the audience chuckled. She quickly tried to explain, saying that "Dave is one of the dates" she found on Match.com, as reported by HuffPost. While Dave may be a potential suitor, the two men she has publicly shown interest in are filmmaker Stan and international steel trade executive Larry.

Comedian Wanda Sykes, another guest on the show, seized the moment to add some humor. She turned to Leno and quipped, "Don't feel bad. She called me Oprah!" Stewart had been in the spotlight a lot back then, openly discussing relationships and even touching on romance in her latest book, 'Living the Good Long Life: A Practical Guide to Caring for Yourself and Others'. In it, she wrote, "Lovemaking is the fountain of youth." Stewart, who is called "the queen of home and lifestyle", has reached a major milestone with the release of her 100th book, 'Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen'. The book is a celebration of her lifelong love for cooking, featuring 100 of her most cherished recipes alongside personal anecdotes and never-before-seen photographs from her private collection, as reported by Martha Stewart.com

At 82, Stewart continues to set the standard in the culinary and lifestyle world. Despite changes in food trends, she remains a firm advocate for classic American cooking, and her latest book proves that her influence remains as strong as ever. In addition to her 100th book, Stewart has announced her 101st publication, 'Martha Stewart's Gardening Handbook: The Essential Guide to Designing, Planting, and Growing', scheduled for release on March 18, 2025. This forthcoming handbook will cover a comprehensive range of gardening topics, from basics and soil tests to sustainability practices and specialty gardens, as per People.

Martha Stewart at the amfAR Palm Beach Gala on March 15, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mireya Acierto)

Stewart's lasting impact in the lifestyle industry is showcased in the recent Netflix documentary, 'Martha', which traces her journey from a teenage model to a prominent businesswoman. Despite changes in food trends, Stewart's dedication to traditional American cuisine continues to connect with audiences, as seen in the success of her latest book, 'Martha: The Cookbook', featuring classic recipes like tomato tarts and pierogi, as per WSJ.