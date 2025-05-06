‘American Idol’ might’ve just found its new heartthrob — how this fan girl reacted is proof enough

This ‘American Idol’ contestant is making girls swoon with his voice and, let’s be real, his looks (we aren't complaining)

It seems like 'American Idol' fans can't contain their excitement after seeing their favorite singers! During the most recent episode of the ABC singing show, which was released on May 5, the Top 8 contestants performed the songs that were secretly picked by the esteemed judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan in the “Judge’s Song Contest.” In the episode, contestant John Foster performed a beautiful rendition of 'I Cross My Heart' by George Strait, and he won over the judges and the crowd with his flawless vocals. At the end of Foster's performance, an 'American Idol' fan girl who was seated in the studio audience bounced with excitement and was seen swooning over him as he performed on the stage.

As per Parade magazine, when Underwood was asked to share her feedback on Foster's performance, the 'If I Didn't Love You' hitmaker went on to say, "The reason I picked the songs for everybody is I've been in your shoes, and I feel like I know what will showcase your voice the best and what people out there want to hear and vote for. I was so right. That was absolutely perfect. Hearing you sing that song, it felt comfortable, it felt genuine. I feel like that was one of your best performances, John. And it made me so happy." Shortly afterward, Judge Bryan chimed in, "It was the perfect song for you… You’re singing better and better every week.”

Foster shares a special bond with Underwood. Before this, Foster dedicated his performance of 'I Told You So' to Underwood. For the unversed, Underwood performed the same song with Randy Travis many years ago on the show. In an interview with People magazine, Underwood shed light on Foster's journey and said, "He’s so sweet and fresh-faced and he’s one of those people that I feel like… don’t even really know how good you are kind of thing. Week to week, we have watched him progress so much. We were talking after his performance, me, Luke, and [Lionel], and we were just saying he’s probably the one that has grown the most since he’s been here.”

When 'American Idol' uploaded a video of Foster's performance on YouTube, the fans flooded the comments section with many messages. One social media user gushed over Foster's looks and wrote, "Incredibly handsome and one of the best young country singers to ever hit the stage." Followed by a second user who penned, "I just love John! He’s an amazing performer! All through American Idol, he has done true to the perfection of his performances. He has great stage presence, and he’s just a talented young man!"

Another viewer chimed in, "I love John's performance touched my heart so gracefully and beautiful. He is a country star. My prediction is that he will win American Idol season 23. Carrie picked the perfect song for John." A user mirrored the same sentiments by commenting, "Very pretty song. Nice job. I really think this young man should win...that said, he kinda, already has.. Maybe it's better if he doesn't, so he can make his own choices without Idols constraints..." One fan quipped, "Wow, now I know why his voice sounds familiar, it’s like listening to George back in his younger days ! I think John carries himself much like George, both class acts, both “gentlemen” a word not even used much anymore."