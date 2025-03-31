Kody Brown says polygamy 'slapped him in the face' after three wives left him: "This is the end..."

Kody Brown questioned his remaining wife, Robyn, about their future, and asked, "Will you accept me as a monogamist?"

The patriarch of the Brown family and once the husband of four wives, Kody is now opening up about his major regrets. From the beginning of 'Sister Wives,' Kody's selfish attitude and unwillingness to work on his relationships irked the viewers, which multiplied over time. As the season progressed, Christine Brown became the first to announce her split in November 2021 after 25 years of spiritual marriage, and Mary and Janelle Brown soon followed suit. Now, Kody is living with his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, but the reality star has some regrets.

(L-R) Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Kody Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown from "Sister Wives" arrive at the grand opening of Mike Tyson's one-man show "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth - Live on Stage" at the Hollywood Theatre at the MGM Grand Hotel/Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller)

In a teaser clip shared by People back in November 2024, Kody admitted to Robyn that he felt "slapped in the face by polygamy" after his other three wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri, left him. During a Valentine’s dinner, Robyn asked, "So you're okay that this Valentine's is just you and me? She later told the cameras, "He is very angry. I'm getting the brunt of it." Later, Kody questioned their future, asking Robyn, "Will you accept me as a monogamist?" Robyn responded, "It's not what I wanted."

In the teaser clip, a frustrated Kody tells the cameras, "This is the end of this family right here, right now," as per Daily Mail. Elsewhere, Christine is seen wedding dress shopping for her marriage to David Woolley. Trying on a lace gown, she is met with cheers from her friends. Janelle comments on the moment, saying, "It's a start over. It’s a do-over in the very biggest way." While packing up a U-Haul truck, Janelle expresses excitement about new beginnings and a move out of Flagstaff, saying, "I love Flagstaff. It's time to do something different."

Kody reacts to the move in a confessional, admitting, "I don't know how to explain this. It was never intended for me to know that Janelle was moving." Later, Janelle is seen sharing a drink at a bar with Christine and David, discussing the risks of moving to North Carolina. She states, "If for some reason this goes south, it's going to be a lot of work." Meri and Janelle then voice concerns about the division of their land. In a video chat, Janelle tells Meri, "I probably will get a lawyer, because I think he could just drag his feet if he wanted to." Meri, determined to get her share, tells the cameras, "I put money into it. I'm going to get my part out of it."

Meanwhile, Kody expresses his frustration to a friend, saying, "I think they're worried about whether I'm going to be fair or not. Divorce just takes away all trust." As Meri and Janelle walk around the disputed land, Janelle states, "It's so wrong that we have to do this." Meri, clearly frustrated, adds, "I'm so mad." Kody, however, remains attached to the land, insisting, "I don't want to sell it." Janelle, standing her ground, tells the cameras, "Just give us what's ours, and we'll move on." Speaking directly to Meri, she asserts, "What else is he going to do? Like, he can't really hurt me." The clip ends with a dramatic moment as someone crashes on an ATV.