Jane Fonda had a ‘special’ gift for Drew Barrymore and it was pretty risqué: “Wait till we step out...”

Jane Fonda certainly knows how to keep things interesting—especially when live on air! During a March 2023 episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the 85-year-old actress appeared alongside her 'Moving On' co-star, Lily Tomlin, 83, to chat about their new film. But the conversation took an unexpected (and hilarious) turn when Barrymore playfully asked Fonda about her relaxation habits. "Jane, you relax with baths and meditations. Is it true that there also might be an adult toy involved?" Tomlin burst into laughter, confirming, "Oh, there is," while Fonda initially feigned surprise before cheekily quipping, "Am I sitting on it?"

Fonda then explained, "There's my bed. There's my dresser. And in the top dresser drawer, you would freak out if you saw what's in there." This made Barrymore eager to know more, exclaiming, "What is in there?! I need some help, Jane. Can you help me?" Fonda assured her, "I will. Just wait 'til we step outside of this room." However, instead of waiting, Barrymore reached for a box sitting beside Fonda, causing the 9 to 5 star to playfully scold her, "Take your hands off that!" Barrymore quickly backed off and apologized, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Fonda then handed her the box and said, "'Specially for you, I have an adult toy." Barrymore excitedly responded, "You do?!" before hugging Fonda and saying, "Thank you. Thank you so much!" She then opened the box to reveal a bright blue vibrator, which she held up to her ear like a phone and joked, "Hello?" in a funny accent, making Fonda and Tomlin burst into laughter. Barrymore has been open about how her views on relationships and intimacy have changed over the years. She once shared that she stepped away from dating in 2020, to which Fonda humorously advised, "You can squeeze a little affair or two in there."

Fonda and Tomlin were also asked about transitioning from their Netflix show 'Grace and Frankie' to filming 'Moving On' so soon after. Fonda explained, "Ten days after we finished Grace and Frankie, we started filming Moving On. And one of the joys for me – we knew it was really important to be playing characters that were completely different than Grace and Frankie – was watching her be this totally different person from the person I had been playing opposite 10 days earlier." The lighthearted and unexpected moment between Fonda, Tomlin, and Barrymore is now making waves online, leaving fans entertained by their fun and candid exchange, as per AOL.

Jane Fonda attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard)

Many fans rushed to the YouTube video's comments section to support and share some love for the trio with one of them saying, "Love them!!! Sooo much I’ve watched grace and Frankie 3 times. And miss them," while another added, "Omg I love love love the 3 of them what q brilliant cocktail." One cheekily said, "Considering the plot of Grace & Frankie this is not a shock." Another added, "I'm a little disappointed it wasn't one just like from the show Grace and Frankie."