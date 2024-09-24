Did Jan Dan create rivalry between ‘The Voice’ Season 26 coaches? Gwen Stefani steals spotlight amid playful fight with Michael Bublé

Jan Dan had two out of four chairs turned after his soothing performance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: When new contestant Jan Dan opted to be in Gwen Stefani's team instead of Michael Bublé's in 'The Voice' Season 26, the light-hearted rivalry between the coaches started right away. Both Gwen and Michael turned around when Jan Dan performed in the blind auditions, each eager to get him on their teams. Although Jan Dan was more leaning towards Michael, he changed his mind as he was impressed with Gwen's impromptu coaching demo, where she instantly made the singer better with her live coaching tips. This eventually led to comic teasing between Gwen and Michael throughout the episode. Gwen was cocky about her coaching, while Michael teased her that she must have used her tricks to win Jan Dan. After Jan Dan chose Gwen Stefani as his coach on 'The Voice' Season 26, Michael Bublé spoke of the disappointment it caused him, as he shared that he actually wanted Jan Dan on his team. Michael knew that the almost nine long years of experience Gwen had as a judge on the show created an edge over others in convincing Jan Dan to select her as his mentor.

He feels that Gwen's chance to show her coaching style during the blind auditions was a huge factor in Jan Dan's decision. He said she was an amazing coach because she was seasoned, showing areas where he had much to learn as a new member of the show. As his first year on 'The Voice', he is keen on learning as much as possible from the other coaches.

Jan Dan sings a version of 'Almost Doesn't Count'

During the blind auditions on 'The Voice' Season 26, Jan Dan took the vocal booth to give a stirring performance of "Almost Doesn't Count" by Brandy. As soon as he started to sing, both Michael Bublé and Gwen Stefani instantly fell in love with his voice. They only took just seconds to turn their chairs to claim him for their teams.

Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire were even enjoying it, nodding their heads, but neither of them had turned. The speed with which it happened from Michael and then Gwen really underlined the serious vocals and stage performance from Jan Dan himself to set up what would be an entertaining competition. Jan Dan's outstanding audition drew the attention of the judges and reflected his potential to become one of the serious contenders of this season.

Jan Dan's singing impresses judges (Instagram/@iamjandan)

Jan Dan comes from a family rich with a musical legacy

Jan Dan is a 29-year-old singer from Northern Jersey, born and raised. Born into a musically gifted family, his mother was an R&B singer and had a huge influence on his love of music. Being raised surrounded by such creativity and passion eventually inspired him to further his own musical aspirations.

Jan Dan sang so smoothly and easily that when he auditioned with "Almost Doesn't Count," his clear, smooth voice was enough to make both Gwen Stefani and Michael Bublé turn their chairs first and prove his vocal abilities. But aside from his musical background, Jan Dan is motivated by one personal drive: to lead his unborn baby girl by example. The thought itself motivates him to strive harder in the music industry for a better life for his family.