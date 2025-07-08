'American Idol' star Jamal Roberts accepts another city key after rejecting one over death threats

"Thank you, Mayor Marco McClendon and West Memphis, for giving me a key to your city," Jamal Roberts said.

Jamal Roberts, winner of 'American Idol' Season 23, is celebrating new milestones after his ABC victory. Not long ago, Roberts was presented with another key to a city. This time, however, Roberts chose not to “respectfully” decline the honor. Over the weekend, the 27-year-old singer was present in West Memphis, Arkansas, for a special event. Roberts entertained fans at the Southland Casino Hotel during the event. Roberts was also seen distributing white roses to fans. Before his performance, Roberts took to his Facebook page and wrote, “Hmmmmm, feels like a good time already. I walked through the casino, and the energy of the people was everything. PC Band, let’s go!”

Following his power-packed performance, Roberts was presented with a key to the city. After the performance, the 'American Idol' champion shared a photo of the symbolic key on Instagram. Roberts also thanked the city's mayor for the honor. “Thank you, Mayor Marco McClendon and West Memphis, for giving me a key to your city. The love shown was unbelievable," Roberts wrote in the caption of the post.

This is the third key that has been presented to Roberts, but it is the second one that he has accepted. Prior to this, Roberts “respectfully” declined the honor after his performance in Laurel, Mississippi. During a Facebook Live session, Roberts revealed that not everyone was happy when he received the key to the city. Then, Roberts received death threats, which eventually caused him to politely decline the honor.

"You have people sharing the post, making threats, talking about how they’ll have guns at the event. I worked with kids before ‘American Idol,’ and it’s crazy that … kids can comprehend (how to behave) more than grown folk. It’s a sad world we live in," Roberts said during a Facebook Live session, as per Entertainment Now. Roberts had earlier accepted a city key during a performance in Atmore, Alabama, on June 14.

Soon after, many fans flocked to social media to congratulate Roberts on being honored with the latest key to the city. One social media user wrote, “Congratulations! Every new key you receive will be a new door open.” Followed by a second user who penned, "Congratulations!!! That’s exactly what the key is all about: welcoming you to the city, celebrating you, and letting you know that you are loved and always welcome.”

Another fan went on to say, "They better get you a key to the city everywhere you go. The whole time GOD has made you the key. Keep going up!” A user chimed in, "Good people recognize good people! Going where you’re celebrated (West Memphis) and not tolerated (Laurel).” One user jokingly remarked, “Congratulations, Jamal! See, Laurel, it’s not an actual key to your HOUSE!” Another user echoed the same sentiments by writing, "Congratulations, and believe me when I say it, more Blessings are coming your way."