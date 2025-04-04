An autistic performer quietly took the mic and what followed was one of AGT’s most powerful moments

"What just happened there was really extraordinary," said Simon Cowell while praising this talented participant's performance

With every season, 'America's Got Talent' opens doors for a group of talented contestants who charm viewers with their phenomenal performances. But as the seasons go by, few manage to find a spot in the hearts of fans. Kody Lee has to be one of them who not just surprised fans with his incredible singing but also motivated them to have big dreams irrespective of their flaws.

Judge Simon Cowell (L) and AGT Season 14 Winner, musician Kodi Lee, attend the 'America's Got Talent' Season 14 finale in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: h/FilmMagic | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth)

Lee, who is blind and has autism, won 'America’s Got Talent' Season 14 after surprising judges with his singing and piano-playing chops. Lee's audition aired during the May 28, 2019, season premiere of America’s Got Talent on NBC, where he left both judges and audiences in wonder. Lee amazed everyone with his soulful rendition of Donny Hathaway's "A Song For You" in his audition, as reported by NBC.

There is no feeling quite like hitting your first #GoldenBuzzer.@itsgabrielleu breaks down why she chose to use hers on @Kodileerocks. pic.twitter.com/vJbEhCZOj1 — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) May 29, 2019

His performance earned a standing ovation and a Golden Buzzer from judge Gabrielle Union. She happily declared, "I'm a new judge this season, and I'm a new mom this season, too. It's the hardest job I've ever had and the most rewarding job. You just want to give your children the moon, the stars, and the rainbows. That's what you want to give them. And tonight, I am going to give you... the Golden Buzzer." This special moment sent Lee straight through to the live show rounds, and his audition went viral later on, having been watched over 300 million times on various websites such as Facebook and YouTube.

Even Simon Cowell was deeply moved by Lee's performance, as he said, "What just happened there was really extraordinary. I'm going to remember this moment for the rest of my life." Union, who gave Lee the Golden Buzzer, explained her choice in a video posted to social media, saying, "I wanted a performer that was going to change the world. I believe Kodi was that act."

After his hard-earned win, Lee said he felt "unbelievable" and "amazing," standing beside his mother, Tina. The judges, Cowell, Union, Hough, and Mandel, lauded the young talent with excitement, as per CBS. Lee's final performances included a touching solo of Freya Ridings' "Lost Without You" and a stunning duet with 'X Factor' winner and Grammy nominee Leona Lewis, singing Calum Scott's "You Are the Reason." As part of his prize, Lee received $1 million and the opportunity to headline shows at the Paris Hotel Casino in Las Vegas.

Lee once again mesmerized viewers with a heartfelt semifinals performance in 'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League." The talented singer performed an original song titled "Journey of You and I," revealing, "I wrote a song for my mom because she always helps me chase my dreams," as per NBC. Taking the stage, he introduced it simply and powerfully, saying, "I wrote this song for my hero. Mom, this song is for you." He paid tribute to his mother with heartfelt lyrics, concluding with the emotional line, "This song is for you. The journey of you and me." Lee went on to receive another Golden Buzzer, and this time from Mandel.