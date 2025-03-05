Howard Stern blasted Oprah Winfrey for how she spends her wealth: "She likes to show it off..."

The world’s wealthiest spend their fortunes in different ways—some give generously to charity, others save, and many splurge on luxury. But according to Howard Stern, Oprah Winfrey takes it a step too far. On his SiriusXM radio show in 2022, in a now-deleted video, the outspoken host slammed Oprah for "showing off" her wealth, claiming she lacks self-awareness when flaunting her lavish lifestyle on social media.

"I make a good living, and I'm having trouble watching Oprah. I go, wow. Look what's going on over there? Her estate is unbelievable," Stern said to his co-host, Robin Quivers. "When she goes shopping, she goes shopping in her backyard cause everything is growing back there. There's a farm back there ... Oprah's not embarrassed by her wealth at all." He also remarked that she "knows how to be rich" and criticized her for having "servants" and "people who service her." "It's f*****g mind-blowing when you follow her on Instagram," Stern stated. "She kind of likes to show it off, which is something I'm not comfortable with. I don't think that people should show off their wealth," Business Insider reported. Winfrey has not responded to Stern's remarks to date.

Stern has an estimated net worth of $650 million, earned through a successful career in radio and television, while Winfrey's net worth is approximately $4 billion, with an annual income of about $300 million. However, Stern also praised Winfrey's work with the 'Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls', an institution she established to support the education of young South African girls. "I think they believe Oprah's God because let me tell you, she provides, she gives them an education. She gives them meals, don't ask," Stern said. "They love her. And it, it's impressive. I gotta be honest." Winfrey built most of her fortune through HARPO Studios, her production company, which produced her influential talk show. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she ranks as the fourth richest celebrity globally and the wealthiest self-made woman in Hollywood.

In recent news, at the 2025 Academy Awards, Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg reunited to honor the late Quincy Jones, who passed away in November 2024 at 91. Jones was instrumental in producing the 1985 film 'The Color Purple', which marked significant milestones in both Winfrey's and Goldberg's careers. During the tribute, Winfrey spoke about Jones's remarkable achievements, including his 28 Grammy Awards and collaborations with legends like Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles. Goldberg added that Jones was the first Black composer nominated for an original song at the Oscars in 1967. The tribute culminated in a performance by Queen Latifah, honoring Jones's enduring legacy, People reported.

Oprah Winfrey attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill)

Recently, Winfrey also revealed that she ended 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' due to the increasing pressure to balance authenticity with the demand for sensational content. Speaking at the Massachusetts Conference for Women, admitted, “If I had signed another contract, I would have made, minimum, another billion dollars doing that.” Her comments sparked backlash, with critics questioning her sincerity, especially after her interview with Meghan Markle. Despite the criticism, Winfrey’s impact on American television was undeniable. At her peak, she drew 12-13 million viewers daily, with 16.4 million tuning in for her farewell episode in 2011. Her departure left a major gap in daytime television, causing local news ratings to drop significantly, as stations struggled to match her audience. WABC’s post-Oprah programming lost half her viewership, as per Atlanta Blackstar.