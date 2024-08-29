Did Heather Dubrow buy Tower Grove listing? 'RHOC' star's demands land 'MDLLA' agent Josh Altman in hot water

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Season 15 real estate agent Josh Altman recently faced a tough challenge as he struggled to find the perfect house for 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Heather Dubrow. Josh showed Heather around seven listings, but nearly all of them fell short of meeting the Bravo star’s luxurious expectations. The 'Orange County' star appeared to be aiming for a 'Beverly Hills' housewife lifestyle, eager to own a property but unwilling to compromise on her high standards.

Josh also seemed to be fed up with Heather, but the reality star wanted to explore more listings, which troubled Josh as he needed to spend time with his wife, Heather Altman, to save his marriage. After some persuasion, Josh successfully convinced her to purchase the Tower Grove listing. The real estate agent advised Heather to make a swift decision to secure the $20 million deal. Heather agreed with Josh and decided to undertake extensive renovations before moving into her new house. She liked the property but expressed a desire to redesign several areas of the home. However, Josh advised Heather to complete her renovations quickly, as they had only six months before the wildlife ordinance took effect. The ordinance was designed to preserve land and prevent developers from constructing large mansions indiscriminately.

How much did Heather and Terry Dubrow pay for the Tower Grove listing?

'RHOC' couple Terry and Heather Dubrow notably negotiated the $20 million deal for the Tower Grove listing. Although the Hollywood royalty-style property was originally listed at $45 million, the price was reduced to $20 million. The Dubrows initially offered $15.1 million for the $20 million listing.

However, the deal was ultimately closed at $16.1 million. In a confessional, Josh revealed, "Since I showed Heather the property on Tower Grove, her and [Terry Dubrow] put in an offer. After a bunch of back and forth, it got accepted at $16.1 million."

Nick Dubrow hinted to his mother Heather Dubrow about the Tower Grove listing

'RHOC' couple Terry and Heather Dubrow's son, Nick Dubrow. was working for Josh Altman as an intern when he came across the Tower Grove listing. Recognizing its notable background and knowing his mother would love it, he immediately informed her about the property.

The Tower Grove listing was a classic Hollywood mansion once owned by film producer Dino De Laurentiis, who was also the grandfather of Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis. The property, expanded to 8.5 acres, was situated high on a hill, offering breathtaking views of the city, ocean, mountains, and, notably, Drake's house.

Josh Altman helps 'RHOC' star Heather Dubrow to sell her property for $55 million

'MDLLA' Season 15 real estate agent Josh Altman​ recently closed a major deal, selling Heather Dubrow's Los Angeles penthouse for $55 million. Although the Dubrows had recently purchased the property, it didn't quite meet Heather's expectations for her next family home.

The sale marked the third-highest price ever achieved in Orange County's history, and Josh celebrated the landmark deal with his team. He declared, "You guys should be proud, you should be stoked."

