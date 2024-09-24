What is the ‘Coaches Replay’ button on ‘The Voice’ Season 26? Kendall Eugene makes history on NBC show

The new ‘Coaches Replay’ feature on ‘The Voice’ got Kendall Eugene on the show after almost losing on the opportunity

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: On 'The Voice' Season 26, there's a cool new feature: the ‘Coaches Replay’ button. This allows the judges to add an artist to their team, provided they didn't turn their chairs during the Blind Auditions. This means that if there is a coach who regrets not choosing a contestant after having heard him or her perform, now he or she has the privilege of a late addition. That was so memorable, this season, the time Kendall Eugene went on stage and gave that powerful performance that really hit the viewers and the audience then shockingly, none of the judges had turned their chairs for him. By the end of his song, they explained why they didn't choose him in-store by not turning their chairs. The judges gave positive comments to explain their decisions based on their own preference but Reba McEntire was one of the judges who sounded quite disappointed.

She was very attached to Kendall's voice and could relate quite closely to his singing. Throughout much of the discussion, it seemed that Reba couldn't get over in her head why she didn't turn. She looked pretty conflicted at that time, seemingly scared that she allowed a talented artist to get away from her. This season, Reba finally decided to use the "Coaches Replay" button for the very first time in history for Kendall Eugene. "After the song was over I felt kinda numb and wanted him in my team. I think he has a lot to show us and in really anxious to hear sing him again," Reba said. "When she pressed and he just started bawling, that was just a full moment. She has some instinct like she hears things we’re not hearing," Gwen said appreciating Reba for her decision.

Kendall Eugene put his son up for adoption

Kendall Eugene was called and shared a gut-wrenching story of putting his son up for adoption. He says he got his girlfriend pregnant at the age of 16, and after a talk together, they decided it would be best if their child were put up for adoption.

Kendall claims that he is happy with that decision and that really was the right one, not only for himself but for his son too. In a touching instance, his son even video-called him prior to Kendall's audition and wished him good luck. This connection made Kendall feel proud and supported as he stepped onto the stage.

Kendall Eugene struggled because of mother's illness

Kendall Eugene was candid about his struggles based on his mother's illness. His mum had multiple sclerosis, a condition that crippled her movement and challenged her a lot over the years. He lost her to the disease, something that really affected his life.

Kendall's mom was such that since his childhood, Kendall had to grow up quite fast. Due to the ailment of his mother, he faced a lot of difficulties that taught him a lot about strength and survival. Eventually, her death came as a big emotional trauma for him, which again at such a tender age taught him the meaning of loss in life.

Through those challenges, Kendall took this as an opportunity to fuel his passion for music. He made his pain a work of art: an expression to release his feelings, to let his mama's memory keep living.