Dwayne Johnson’s one move before lifting Drew Barrymore shows why he’s a true gentleman

Dwayne Johnson shows why he’s the 'perfect girl dad' with a respectful gesture during Drew Barrymore interview

Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ and Drew Barrymore once gave fans one of the most heartwarming and respectful moments on television, proving that even in lighthearted situations, consent is essential. Johnson's appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ had everything–laughter, surprises, and an important lesson in respect. The show kickoff with Barrymore hilariously surprising Johnson by dressing up as him in one of his most iconic looks—his 90s-era black turtleneck, gold chain, and fanny pack ensemble. Barrymore gushed, "I love you so much. I do, I love so many things about you." Barrymore then struck Johnson’s signature pose and asked, "May I ask what body language should I have?" Johnson clearly amused, responded, "I think you just naturally did it." Barrymore further continued, "I don't stand like this, but being you, I feel like I could just take on the world."

While this moment was comedic gold, the true highlight came when Barrymore playfully challenged Johnson to a physical feat. She asked, "Squats help you build a strong fanny. Do you think that you could do five squats with me on your back?" Johnson, ever the showman, immediately agreed. But before lifting Barrymore, Johnson demonstrated a masterclass in consent, ensuring she was fully comfortable with the action. He explained how he would wrap his arm around her log to hoist her onto his shoulders and then asked, “Is that cool?” Barrymore happily agreed, calling it a "fireman’s carry," and the audience erupted in cheers as Johnson effortlessly completed the squats.

Though it may seem like a small act, Johnson’s approach struck a chord with viewers. Fans flooded the show’s Instagram comments, praising his respectful and considerate nature. One user wrote, "The respect this man just showed her by explaining what he was going to do and getting her consent is what everyone needs to learn." Another user chimed in, "The way The Rock asked for consent and explained what he was going to do before doing it. You can tell he's a girl dad. Bravo, sir," as reported by Bravo Mommy.

Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, "I love how he asked for consent and told you exactly where he was going to put his hands." Others added, "Ever the gentleman, getting full consent before touching her. Even when it was her idea first. Class act. Love him." Johnson’s actions may not be surprising to those who have followed his career. Known for his down-to-earth and family-oriented nature, Johnson has often spoken about being raised by strong women and how that influenced him as a father to his three daughters.

As per The Independent, he shared, “So I came in hard-wired into the world, complicated relationship with my dad, led me to the best of his capacity, which was limited and I understand that. But my mom was such a strong influence and I had all these women who raised me who were strong women. And of course, years later, the universe, God, whatever that higher power is: one daughter, two daughters, three daughters. And it wound up being the greatest thing.”