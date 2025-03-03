Drew Barrymore starts blushing after 'Emily in Paris' star flirts with her on live TV: "Whenever you..."

"Wow! We have to go to a quick break," a stunned Drew Barrymore said after the guest's flirtatious confession.

Back in the day, Drew Barrymore blushed when a celebrity guest flirted with her on her talk show. During a 2022 episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' the host was joined by 'Emily in Paris' star Lucien Laviscount, who flirted with her throughout the conversation. At one point, Barrymore was taken aback when Laviscount, known for playing Emily’s love interest Alfie in Netflix’s hit show, complimented her. While chatting with Laviscount, Barrymore revealed that Darth Vader was her childhood crush.

According to E!News, Laviscount flirted with the '50 First Dates' actress, saying, "I’ll be your Darth Vader whenever you need." Barrymore was completely awestruck and quipped, "Wow! We have to go to a quick break." Shortly afterward, Barrymore asked Laviscount, “Who’s your childhood fantasy, out of curiosity?” to which he responded, “I’m living the dream right now.” After the coy comment, Barrymore covered her face with both of her hands and exclaimed, "This has never happened to me."

Seeing Laviscount flirt with Barrymore, his 'Emily in Paris' co-star Lily Collins playfully asked if the cast should leave and give them some privacy. "Should we go?" Collins jokingly asked, as per Page Six. Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, best known for playing Sylvie in the Netflix series, also chimed in, saying, "She's blushing!"

Barrymore then tried to get the interview back on track and asked Laviscount, “You were saying you met David Beckham’s agent in a department store?” In his response, Laviscount shared, “I got asked to do a casting for Marks & Spencer." Soon after, Barrymore retorted, "Oh, I know Marks and Spencer. I’m actually wearing their underwear right now. I am not kidding. I am not kidding! It’s either Skims or Marks & Spencer.” After hearing Barrymore's underwear remark, Laviscount teased, “Can we really cut to that commercial break?”

In the past, Barrymore has walked down the aisle thrice. At first, the 'He’s Just Not That Into You' star exchanged the vows with Jeremy Thomas in 1994. However, their marriage ended after just one year. Following her split from Thomas, Barrymore moved on in her life with Tom Green, and the couple got married in 2001. Just like her first marriage, the second one also didn't last for a long time as Barrymore and Green pulled the plug on their marriage in 2002. Later, Barrymore married Will Kopelman in 2012. The former couple, who parted ways in 2016, shares two daughters, Olive and Frankie.

In the last couple of years, Barrymore has embraced being single. In an episode of her talk show 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Barrymore shed light on her personal life and told Whoopi Goldberg, “It had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I’m too good at being alone.” As per Decider, Barrymore seemed happy being solo and explained, "I love it so much."