‘Duck Dynasty’ star says she's 'tired of being dead,' after new rumor swirls — hints at wild conspiracy

"They show this fake ugly crying face on every one of us,” 'Duck Dynasty' star Alan Robertson said during a recent interaction.

‘Duck Dynasty’ star finally addresses bizarre death rumor about herself. The reality show that follows the Robertson family mourned patriarch Phil Robertson’s death in May 2025. It was a significant moment for the family and the fans as they grieved over Phil’s passing, the founder of the hunting products company Duck Commander. The ‘Duck Dynasty’ community was built under his shadow. However, the tragic news also gave rise to baseless rumors, especially about Phil’s wife, Kay. Since Phil’s passing, Miss Kay has faced multiple false death rumors.

Kay, lovingly known as Miss Kay, recently appeared on the ‘Duck Call Room’ podcast and finally spoke about the rumors. “I’m tired of being dead,” she declared, as per TV Shows Ace. Another member of the Roberton family also commented on the baseless and insensitive rumor. In the podcast, Kay’s son Alan Robertson reacted to the numerous death rumors about his mom that came to light after his dad’s passing. AI-generated articles allegedly featured fake eulogies from family members, alongside misleading photos of Kay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willie Robertson (@realwilliebosshog)

“There have been more fake AI internet deaths for mom since dad crossed over. I don't know what the big rush is, Mom,” Alan said. “Every one of us, supposedly including Stone, has given our last will and testament to mom, and they show this fake ugly crying face on every one of us,” he added. He further added that the fake articles had AI-generated pictures of his mom that don’t even look like her. Alan revealed that his mom wasn’t the only one in the family who fell victim to the fake news. He revealed that his Uncle Silas Merritt Robertson, aka Uncle Si, faced a similar false report. “Seems like there's a conspiracy, you know, to get us to leave this earth early,” Silas said in the podcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadie Robertson Huff (@legitsadierob)

This prompted Alan to mention that he’s been “killed” by the internet many times as well, and he agreed. “Oh, yeah. I've died many times,” Uncle Silas said. He also revealed that a few times his son called to check on him after reading one of these false reports. Alan added that Silas and Kay doing the ‘Duck Call Room’ podcast is proof of their lives for the fans. “Tales of your demise have been greatly exaggerated because you're here today. So, this is a proof-of-life video. Mom is alive and well,” Alan said in the podcast.

During the discussion, the family opened up about coping with the tragic demise of Phil. Alan admitted that the loss was tough on everyone in the family, but more so for his mother. “This was a hard deal for all of us, but it was especially hard for Mom,” he added. Kay also expressed her frustration over fans commenting on how well she looks despite her husband’s recent demise. She further clarified that she’s not looking to date anyone at this point. “I’m tired of people saying how good I look. My husband just died. It’s not like I’m back on the market,” Miss Kay added.