Duck Dynasty’s Miss Kay reveals why she never left Phil despite him cheating: "You have to fight..."

Miss Kay opened up about her tumultuous marriage to Phil Robertson, shedding light on why she chose to stay with him during his dark days.

Miss Kay Robertson, the beloved matriarch of the ‘Duck Dynasty’ family, is an emblem of strength, faith, and perseverance. Her life was far from idyllic as one might assume having watched the hit A&E reality show. Once, in a candid interview, Miss Kay opened up about her tumultuous marriage to Phil Robertson, shedding light on why she chose to stay with him despite his infidelity and struggles with alcoholism.

Miss Kay married Phil when she was just 16, with dreams of a fairy tale life. But fate had other plans. Phil’s battles with alcohol and his admission to adultery tested their marriage. She revealed, "The worst advice I ever got was when they told me to leave him…I attribute a lot of [sticking with Phil] to my grandma. She was such a stickler for staying with your marriage. She always used to say, 'You have to fight for your marriage.'"

I wrote it down for her a long time ago & she still has it:



"Miss Kay, I love you. I always have. I always will."



— Phil Robertson (@DuckCommanderPR) March 27, 2020

As per HuffPost, her decision to stay was deeply rooted in her faith and commitment. She explained that she wanted to look back and be sure she had done everything possible to save their marriage. She said, "Of course, I was someone that never believed I would have to do that because I read way too many books that ended with, 'And they lived happily ever after.'…When I say, 'I love you,' it's for life. If we would not have stayed together I would have known in my heart that I had done everything I could possibly do to make that marriage work." Even during Phil’s darkest days, she reassured their children— Alan, Jase, Willie, and Jep— that their father was a good man at heart, irrespective of his destructive behaviors.

As per Fox News, she shared, "I told my kids, 'Your dad is a good man. He has a good heart but right now he's letting the devil control him and that's who we should hate— the devil and not Phil. We'll pray and pray that the devil will leave him but he has to make the choice to do that…I knew that from the Bible, and eventually, he did make the right choice. I think that's why my heart and my kids were easy to forgive too." Phil’s turning point came when he embraced Christianity, a transformation that was pivotal for their family. Looking back, Miss Kay reflected on the scars of Phil’s past, acknowledging the consequences of his actions.

(L-R) Willie Robertson, Korie Robertson, Phil Robertson, Miss Kay Robertson, and Si Robertson of Duck Dynasty attend the A+E Networks 2012 Upfront at Lincoln Center on May 9, 2012 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris)

Their perseverance paid off, and the Robertsons emerged stronger as a family. She noted, “Some sins have more consequence than other sins. We even had leaders from the church writing letters, ‘This individual is a changed person’ ...It worked out. We just had to pay the price.” She believes her family’s openness about their struggles has made Christianity more relatable to their fans.