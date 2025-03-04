Diddy gets awkward when asked if he was involved in Tupac’s death in resurfaced clip: "We don’t..."

Diddy was once caught off guard when asked about Tupac’s murder—now, a lawsuit accuses him of assault and threats linked to it

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs once gave a noticeably awkward response when confronted about his alleged involvement in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder. During an interview on ‘The Breakfast Club Power,’ Diddy was directly asked about any role he may have played in the late rapper’s killing. His response was evasive yet firm, "We don't talk about things that are nonsense, we don't entertain nonsense, with all due respect, but I appreciate you as a journalist asking, thank you." The moment was tense, and Diddy’s deflection did little to quell speculation that has surrounded him for decades.

The interview clip came to light at a time when shocking court documents emerged, implicating Diddy in an alleged plot against Tupac and Death Row Records co-founder Marion "Suge" Knight. According to a filing by the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, ‘Keefe D’ Davis—who has been charged in Tupac’s murder—told Las Vegas police in a 2009 interview that Diddy offered a $1 million bounty for both Tupac and Knight to be taken out. Davis allegedly quoted Diddy as saying, "Man I want to get rid of those dudes," as reported by Unilad.

While Diddy has ferociously denied any indulgence, the allegations are hard to ignore. Diddy said, "This story is beyond ridiculous and completely false…Neither Biggie [Smalls, the late rapper] nor I had any knowledge of any attack before, during, or after it happened. It is a complete lie to suggest that there was any involvement by Biggie or myself." The US Sun also claimed to have reviewed an audio recording where Davis explicitly accused Diddy of orchestrating the attack. Tupac was shot four times at a spotlight in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. Just hours earlier, he and members of Death Row Records had reportedly been involved in a casino brawl with Davis’ South Side Compton Crips.

Six days later, Tupac succumbed to his injuries. Despite several theories and alleged confessions, the murder has never been officially solved. For years, Davis has made bold statements about the crime. In a police interview, he recalled Diddy’s alleged fear of Suge Knight, stating, "Man, ah, I would give anything for that dude['s] head…He was real scared of the guy…He said that s**t in front of everybody," as reported by People magazine. In his recorded statement he said, “Tupac chose the wrong game to play and the wrong [N-Word] to play with." In 2009, Davis said, “I wish I never met Puff Daddy, period, I swear to God. He messed up my life, man. I was rich, up under the radar, all that, man. It’s all gone.”

Yet despite these claims, Diddy has never been charged with any crime related to the case, and law enforcement has consistently stated that he has never been considered a suspect. Meanwhile, Tupac’s family, particularly his stepbrother Mopreme Shakur, has expressed frustration over the decades-long delay in justice. He remarked, "We have been through decades of pain. They have known about this guy, who been running his mouth, for years. He's [Davis'] been telling them the same story the whole time for 27 years. So why now? For us, this is not over. We want to know why, and if there were any accomplices. We're in a constant state of grief and remorse and pain because we have to relive it and relive what happened and think about, you know, is just as difficult."