Carrie Underwood retreats to Nashville home as 'American Idol' fans call for her to be replaced next season

"I feel like you missed such an opportunity to move around and entertain," Carrie Underwood told Jamal Roberts.

'American Idol' judge Carrie Underwood is protecting her peace amid calls for her to be fired from the show! Lately, the 'How Great Thou Art' hitmaker has faced immense backlash as the fans want her to get axed from her judging role on the ABC singing competition. As per a report by The US Sun, Underwood recently fled to a secluded Nashville compound to get away from all the drama. Just a few days after the top 3 finalists were revealed, Underwood took to her Instagram page and shared a series of pictures from her getaway. At that point, Underwood uploaded a picture of a goat and a photograph of a lake on her Instagram Stories.

The first picture was of a goat. Underwood simply penned, "Oh hi." Alongside the second photograph, which showed a beautiful lake, Underwood wrote, "Jake and I played in the creek yesterday. Found all sorts of things." During the second night of the Disney-themed episode, two more singers were eliminated from the show, revealing the Top 3 set to battle it out in the grand finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

By the end of the episode, Ryan Seacrest, the show's host, announced Breanna Nix, Jamal Roberts, and John Foster as the Top 3. At one point during the episode, she made a comment on Roberts, and the viewers slammed her for the same. In the episode, Roberts sang a rendition of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' and got a standing ovation from judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, but Underwood wasn't happy with Roberts' performance.

Then, the country star expressed strong disapproval regarding Roberts' stage presence. When Underwood was asked to offer her valuable feedback to Roberts, she quipped, "I feel like you missed such an opportunity to move around and entertain. We are getting close to the end here; it is time to pull out all the stops. And we know you have that in you. So, like, pull us all in, not just with your voice, but everything else going on. Put 100% of yourself into it. Let's go."

When 'American Idol' uploaded the video of Roberts' performance on YouTube, the fans of the show called out Underwood for her harsh criticism of Roberts. One social media user stopped by the comments section and wrote, "She can’t help herself; she’s still too inexperienced at hiding her true feelings. Her reaction clearly has a hint of racism. And to think she once sang at you-know-who’s inauguration. I already miss Katy Perry." Another netizen echoed the same sentiments by writing, "Disagree with Carrie on this one. He didn’t need to “move around.” Perfect performance."

Followed by a third viewer, who penned, "She needs to be replaced next year!" Another one went on to say, "This young man is a true artist! Even his physical movement pays homage to the greats. I see you, Jamal!!! I’m so glad you didn’t listen to Carrie!!! You do whatever the song warrants. I see you, sir!!!!! If you look at old videos of the artists who perform these songs, they stood still, flat-footed, and would blow you away with their gift. Jamal knows exactly what he is doing!"