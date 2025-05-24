An ‘American Idol’ contestant almost didn’t audition — but now she’s a star, thanks to her husband

A last-minute nudge from her husband helped ‘American Idol’ finalist Breanna Nix chase her dream

From being a stay-at-home mom to being the top 3 on 'American Idol', Breanna Nix has become a household name. But few people know that the Texas singer almost missed her audition if it wasn't for her husband. Ahead of the grand finale, Nix shared in an interview, "My whole life, my family told me to try out for some kind of musical competition. I submitted a video to Idol and didn’t tell anyone. I forgot about it. Didn’t tell my husband. Didn’t tell anybody. I didn’t think anything was going to come out of it. Two months went by, and I checked my email,” she told Billboard.

She added, “My husband forced me. I told him, ‘I don’t have any song. I didn’t practice anything. I’m not doing it.’ And he said, ‘Yes, you are.’ No regrets. Nix admitted, "This has changed my life. If I were to go home right now, I would be so incredibly blessed that I went on 'American Idol'. It’s truly been impactful for me in so many different areas.” Both Brianne and Austin shared mutual love and inclination towards music, She shared with the outlet, “My husband is a musical man."

Nix explained, "He can play any instrument that he picks up, even if he’s never touched it. He just has an ear for music, and he can sing a little bit. God put us together. We travel and fill in for churches that don’t have worship teams or music for that service." Now I’m on American Idol. What’s going on? I started in my room playing two chords on the piano that were not the right ones for the song, and now I’m on American Idol."

Reflecting on her son and husband, who were towed along with her to Hollywood since her auditions, Nix said, "Amazingly, they’re here with me as I’m going through this journey. It means everything to me. They are my world." However, she admitted that managing her family while performing on the show was challenging. “It has its moments. A few minutes ago, I had to text and make sure that Dad had the ear infection medicine for our son. I’m running to rehearsals, but I want to know if our son ate today. Thank God they have been able to be with me. I tend to freak out, and my husband is the chilliest. There could be a tornado going on, and he’d say, ‘It’s fine. It’s cool."

For Nix, being a part of 'Idol' was nothing less than a dream come true. Speaking of her childhood memory of the show, the 25-year-old shared, "When my family watched the show, my mom would tell me to go to bed because I had school the next day. I’ll never forget sneaking out of my room to watch, and when she got up off the couch, running as fast as I could back to my room, acting like I never got up." Despite losing the finale to runner-up John Foster and winner Jamal Roberts, Nix's journey on the show has been nothing short of extraordinary and an inspirational reminder for many talented mothers who want to chase their dreams.