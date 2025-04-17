Ashanti turned up the heat on ‘American Idol’ — and even the judges couldn’t resist dancing along

Ashanti just turned ‘American Idol’ into a full-on dance party and it’s all thanks to her epic voice!

The competition on 'American Idol' Season 23 just heated up as the contestants were narrowed down to the top 24! The judges and contestants headed to the stunning Disney's Aulani Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Oʻahu, for some tropical vibes. Contestants have the chance to work with guest mentors throughout the season, receiving expert guidance and valuable advice from these industry veterans. In the latest episode on Sunday, April 13, Ashanti made a memorable appearance, gracing two episodes and bringing her insights as nationwide voting kicked off.

Ashanti's presence was limited to just two episodes, with singer Josh Groban set to be the next guest mentor, as reported by MassLive. That said, Ashanti delivered a breathtaking performance with a stunning stage presence that had the judges grooving to her beats as well. The R&B legend performed her two original songs, 'The Way That I Love You,' released back in 2008. She then perfectly followed it up with the song 'Foolish,' which had the judges on their feet as they danced next to each other.

Clad in a gold gown with her hair flowing with the wind, Ashanti had the audience hooked to every vocal melody. The judges were clearly loving the performance as Carrie Underwood swayed to the rhythm, with a tropical flower tucked behind her ear, while Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan grooved to the beats. Richie, known for getting lost in tunes, grooved to Ashanti's soulful voice, all while rocking a pink Hawaiian shirt matching the island vibe. It seemed the judges were fully embracing the old adage, "When in Rome, do as the Romans do," as they were clad in Hawaiian attire and moved to the soulful rhythm of the song.

As Ashanti transitioned to her second song, a whole bunch of hula dancers joined her on stage. By this time, all three judges were on their feet as they danced around, entranced by Ashanti's beautiful vocals and magnetic stage presence. As she ended her performance, Ryan Seacrest came on stage to embrace the famous R&B singer; his first words were "Legend, thank you for your generosity with the contestants." He then asked the singer about her experience mentoring the young contestants. "What have you been impressed by meeting all these young singers?"

Screenshot of Ryan Seacrest with Ashanti after her performance (Image Source: YouTube | American Idol)

Ashanti replied, "All of their stories, all of their passion, and where they come from, it's just their talent is through the roof, and they have a purpose. I'm so happy and so proud of all of them." As reported by USA Today, the singer then went on to share news about her new single: "My single is called 'Called You Up.' I shot the video in Bermuda, and it is amazing. I can't wait for you guys to see it." While Ashanti’s appearance definitely turned up the heat, we’re even more excited to see what guest mentor Josh Groban has in store for the contestants.