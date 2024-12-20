'Dexter: Original Sin' may finally reveal a backstory we've all been waiting for

'Dexter: Original Sin' debuted on Paramount+ with a bang, introducing the much-awaited peek into young Dexter's life

Contains spoilers for 'Dexter: Original Sin'

Paramount+ with Showtime dropped the first episode of 'Dexter: Original Sin' on Friday, December 13. The debut episode wasted no time in acquainting us with young Dexter's life, familial bonds and bizarre urges. But those who have watched the original series know that Dexter's past is far more haunting.

So far, we know that Dexter (played by Patrick Gibson) is the adopted child of Harry (Christian Slater). Though 'Original Sin' is set in 1991 when Dexter has graduated from med school, we anticipate recurring flashbacks from his childhood, further adding depth to the anti-hero's story. If you have already watched the debut episode, here's everything you need to know about Episode 2:

What to expect in 'Dexter: Original Sin' Episode 2?

In 'Dexter: Original Sin' Episode 1, Dexter commits the first murder of his life. He brutally kills a nurse who was trying to kill Harry in the hospital. Since he has finally tasted blood, there's no going back for him now. Somehow Harry is also okay with it and would do nothing to control him.

In Episode 2, Dexter will take up the internship offer from Miami Metro PD. Embarking on this new phase of life is just going to mark the haunting beginning of the never-ending killing spree. In a promo for Episode 2, we see Harry guiding Dexter for the next murder as he says, "Take him out."

In a brief glimpse, we also see a flashback of Henry meeting Laura (Dexter's mother). The original 'Dexter' series has served us enough information about this character and how she met a tragic end, but we are yet to see how Harry first met Laura. The prequel could probably answer the biggest question among fans- Is Harry the biological father of Dexter?

Well, the series has just begun and we can't be more excited to see how Harry and Dexter's story unfolds in two timelines.

When will 'Dexter: Original Sin' Episode 2 release?

'Dexter: Original Sin' Episode 2 is titled 'Kid in a Candy Store'. It is expected to have a runtime of 40-50 minutes. It will be available to stream next Friday, December 20, for the members of Paramount+ with Showtime, at 12 am ET. It will then air on Showtime on Sunday, December 22, at 10 pm ET.