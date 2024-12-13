'Dexter: Original Sin' answers the biggest doubt fans had after 'New Blood'

'Dexter: Original Sin' debuts with Episode 1 and addresses the biggest cliffhanger of 'New Blood'

Contains spoilers for 'Dexter: Original Sin' and New Blood'

'Dexter: Original Sin' has arrived on Paramount+ with Showtime, taking us to the early days of Dexter Morgan. It's 1991 in Miami and we meet young Dexter (played by Patrick Gibson) living with his father, Harry (Christian Slater) and sister, Debra Morgan (Molly Brown).

Before going back into his past, the show, in its debut episode, addresses the biggest question fans had in their minds. Though 'Original Sin' is a prequel and its events happen way before the original series, it somehow manages to bridge the gap between 'New Blood' and 'Resurrection'. If you haven't watched 'Original Sin' Episode 1, brace up for the big spoiler ahead.

'Original Sin' answers how Dexter survives after 'New Blood'

A still from 'Dexter: Original Sin' (Paramount+)

Remember how things ended for Dexter in 'New Blood'? Our anti-hero realised that he’s done more harm than good to those around him. But since he couldn't live the rest of his life in jail or face death penalty, he allowed his son, Harrison to put him down. Dexter was shot in his chest and we all assumed that Dexter's story has finally come to an end.

But when 'Dexter: Resurrection' was announced, we knew that the makers of the show aren't done yet, meaning Dexter survives the gunshot. But the question remained- how?

A fan started a Reddit discussion, asking, "Given the fact that New Blood ended with Dexter being shot by Harrison, How will Resurrection possibly work in the timeline since it seems to be taking place after New Blood?"

For months, fans have spun several theories. But 'Original Sin' finally delivers the big answers, sparing us the wait for Resurrection’s release. In the first few minutes of the debut episode, we learn that Dexter miraculously survives the gunshot.

We see police officer, possibly Dexter’s ex-girlfriend Angela, rushing his unconscious body to the emergency room. As a team of doctors put pressure on his gunshot wound, they realise he has no pulse. The doctors try again and Dexter's pulse finally returns. He's still unconscious but he is alive. And this is when we begin the journey to his younger days.

What does Dexter's survival mean for 'Dexter: Resurrection'?

A still from 'Dexter: Original Sin' (Paramount+)

Since 'Original Sin' is all about his younger days, we'll have to wait a little more to find out older Dexter's fate. Now when he is not dead, we wonder where he will end up. Will he escape from the hospital once he recovers or will he finally face the consequences of his actions? It would be exciting to see how Dexter navigates through his second chance at life.

'Dexter: Resurrection' will pick from where things were left off in 'New Blood'. The show is set to debut in set to debut in summer 2025.

Meanwhile, 'Dexter: Original Sin' is available to stream on Paramount+