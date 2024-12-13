'Dexter: Original Sin' delivers for OG fans but one major flaw is too hard to let go

'Dexter' fans flock to social media after debut of 'Original Sin' highlighting one major issue

'Original: Sin', the much-awaited prequel of Showtime's 'Dexter', has finally arrived. The show premiered with its first episode on Friday, December 13, introducing us to the early days of Dexter when he had just started his killing spree.

Patrick Gibson replaces Michael C Hall to play young Dexter in the show. It's definitely a big change for fans who grew up watching Hall play the anti-hero since 2006. Fortunately, showrunner Clyde Phillips has paid keen attention to the casting, ultimately giving us exactly what we were seated for! But that doesn't mean that the show is without any flaws.

'Dexter: Original Sin' doesn't disappoint OG fans

Patrick Gibson in 'Dexter: Original Sin' (Paramount+)

Prequels, in general, have a record of not performing well among the fans. They either lack the main essence that made the originals famous or simply avoid taking risks and ultimately fail to offer anything! But it seems that 'Original Sin' is about to change our perspective about prequels. The series has opened to mostly positive reviews from fans on social media.

Someone tweeted, "Y’all dexter original sin is really good so far." Another fan said, "Dexter original sin está INCREÍBLE and i’m so glad they are keeping this universe alive."

y’all dexter original sin is really good so far — AshyBear (@AshyBearTV) December 13, 2024

dexter original sin está INCREÍBLE and i’m so glad they are keeping this universe alive also patrick dempsey 🫦 — MP (@mpaulaomana) December 13, 2024

Even though we never imagined anyone else playing Dexter other than Hall, somehow Patrick Gibson has surprised us. A fan tweeted, "Not gonna lie, once my brain adjusted to Dexter being played by someone other than Michael C Hall, I loved Dexter: Original Sin episode 1. I’m pretty f****n stoked for the rest of the season (and what those first couple of minutes ultimately lead to)."

Not gonna lie, once my brain adjusted to Dexter being played by someone other than Michael C Hall, I loved Dexter: Original Sin episode 1. I’m pretty fuckin stoked for the rest of the season (and what those first couple of minutes ultimately lead to 👀) pic.twitter.com/PVi3WryM0T — what it do (@DaBatman7) December 13, 2024

'Dexter: Original Sin' suffers from poor direction

Patrick Gibson in 'Dexter: Original Sin' (Paramount+)

I thought I was the only one who felt the direction was a little amateur until I saw many people highlighting the same issue on social media. The scenes often cut abruptly as if two different scenes are put on the editing board and joined without prior lessons on smooth transition. A fan pointed out, "I enjoyed the first episode of dexter: original sin though I thought some of the cuts and placements of music were a bit weird."

I enjoyed the first episode of dexter: original sin though I thought some of the cuts and placements of music were a bit weird. — Tricon (@Tricon99) December 13, 2024

A similar comment reads, "First episode of Dexter Original Sin was decent at best. Very amateur-ish cuts and directing too often. Harry had a son that died and we didn’t hear of it once in 9 seasons of Dexter? Seems like a money grab to me smh." "The cuts were definitely amateur, not sure what was happening there. Praying the production greatly improves for the rest of the series," added another fan, criticizing Michael Lehmann's direction.

First episode of Dexter Original Sin was decent at best. Very amateur-ish cuts and directing too often. Harry had a son that died and we didn’t hear of it once in 9 seasons of Dexter? Seems like a money grab to me smh — Joey (@Joey_reports) December 13, 2024

The cuts were definitely amateur, not sure what was happening there. Praying the production greatly improves for the rest of the series — Joey (@Joey_reports) December 13, 2024

Now that's a flaw we didn't anticipate from Clyde Phillips's show. If 'Dexter: Original Sin' could fix this issue, there's no stopping this prequel from becoming the next big hit of 2024-25.

'Dexter: Original Sin' Episode 1 is now available to stream on Paramount+

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.