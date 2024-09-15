Will Lindsay Arnold make a cameo in 'DWTS' Season 33? ABC star doubles down on ‘family first’ stance

'DWTS' star Lindsay Arnold that her decision to step away this season is to spend more time with her family

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Lindsay Arnold, a former pro on 'Dancing With The Stars,' has addressed the possibility of returning for a cameo in Season 33. While fans have remained hopeful, Arnold has firmly stated that her focus is on her family. In a recent TikTok, Arnold said, "I've been thinking very heavily about it. And it just finally got to the point where this season is just not going to work out for me and my family."

She explained that relocating to Los Angeles for the show would be too challenging given her family responsibilities. The dancer, who shares daughters Sage and June with husband Sam Cusick, emphasized, "I don't want to break up our family. I don't really want to put my kids through that right now." Arnold's decision aligns with ABC's ongoing commitment to a "family first" approach, prioritizing the well-being of its stars and their loved ones. Although she won the mirrorball in 2017 and last competed in Season 30 in 2021, Arnold shared, "I feel like this time of their life is so precious, and it's moving so, so fast, and I want to cherish every single moment." For now, it appears Arnold will not be making a guest appearance in the upcoming season, opting instead to focus on her role as a mother.

Rylee Arnold says she ‘tried’ bringing sister Lindsay Arnold back to ‘DWTS’

Rylee Arnold expressed her desire for her sister, Lindsay Arnold, to return to 'Dancing With the Stars' for the upcoming Season 33. "I tried so hard to get Lindsay to come back this year," she said in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. "It's sad, but I think it should happen eventually."

Lindsay, who opted out of returning to 'DWTS' in August 2023 to prioritize her family, remains firm in her decision. However, Lindsay's absence doesn't dampen Rylee Arnold's excitement for her own 'DWTS' journey this season, where she will be paired with Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik. A new season of DWTS will premiere on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

Lindsay Arnold opted out of returning to 'DWTS' in August 2023 to prioritize her family (Instagram/@lindsarnold)

Lindsay Arnold says she’s ‘not retired’ from ‘DWTS’ yet

Lindsay Arnold clarified that she is "not retired" from 'Dancing With the Stars', despite opting out of Season 33. "Though I am not going to be on this season of 'DWTS', I'm not done," Arnold revealed in a TikTok update. Arnold added that her decision to step away this season is to spend more time with her family. She said, "I'm not done forever. I'm taking it season by season." She mentioned that her decision to step away is based on what works best for her family at the moment, particularly with her young daughters and the commute from her home in Utah to Los Angeles, where the show is filmed.

She reassured fans that even though she is not back this season, she would be open to coming back if timing and circumstances improve in the future. Arnold's comments suggest that while she's not leaving the show permanently, her current focus is on her family life.