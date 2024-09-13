How much do 'Dancing With The Stars' pros get paid? Lucrative salaries of ABC stars revealed

An established 'Dancing With The Stars' pro can make as much as $100,000 over the entire season

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: On 'Dancing With The Stars', the professional dancers earn competitive salaries for their hard work, however, the pay varies based on experience and tenure on the show. First-year pros reportedly earn around $1,200 per episode, while those returning for a second or subsequent season can see their pay increase to as much as $5,000 per episode.

An established pro can make as much as $100,000 over the entire season. The job demands long hours of rehearsal nearly every day of the week. There are big incentives to keep veteran dancers on the show, as their pay increases with each episode they remain. When it counts—throughout a full season—the most sought-after professionals can earn upwards of $100,000, depending on how far they progress in the competition. This compensation is factored into their grueling seven-day workweek of long, hard hours of rehearsals and performances. With this level of demand, 'DWTS' pros must consistently perform at their best to ensure those lucrative paychecks keep rolling in.

What are the additional perks of ‘DWTS’ dancers?

However, besides their salaries, several perks make the participation of dancers in 'Dancing With the Stars' truly rewarding. One of the key perks is the bonus structure, where both celebrities and dancers can earn extra money for each round they advance in the competition. Those who reach the semifinals and finale each receive an additional $50,000.

Dancers also have a chance to win a prestigious Mirror Ball, a symbol of their hard work and talent. Special 'DWTS' perks include things like the Mirrorball Membership, where members gain access to exclusive content, including sneak peeks into rehearsal moments and tour updates, including pre-sales for events. These benefits stand out and add significant value to their appearances on the show

'DWTS' dancers receive additional perks besides their salaries (@disney+)

Do ‘DWTS’ dancers get paid for live tours?

The dancers on 'Dancing With the Stars' do get paid for going on live tours. Immediately after each season, the show goes on the road with a live tour, which typically includes professional dancers and celebrity contestants. The tours usually visit multiple cities, and dancers are paid for their performances at each stop.



Live tours are well-compensated, especially given the extensive rehearsals, performances, and travel involved. For live events, dancers can make more money than their usual episode pay for performance fees, per diem allowance for travel expenses, and other tour-related bonuses.

'Dancing With the Stars' contestants get paid for going on live tours (@disney+)

