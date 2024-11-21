'Cruel Intentions' Ending Explained: Twisted cliffhanger ending sets stage for sequel

For the entirety of its eight-episode runtime, Prime Video's 'Cruel Intentions' sets the stage for a drama that is too spicy to ignore. While we don't essentially get to taste the spiciness of the culminated drama as season 1 ends on a cliffhanger, the anticipation for the sequel has only increased tenfold. Developed by Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman, the final episode of 'Cruel Intention' underscores the changing dynamics, where each character's agenda will surely change drastically in season 2.

After his sex tapes get leaked by Caroline Merteui (Sarah Catherine Hook), Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess) decides to reveal the truth to Annie Grover (Savannah Lee Smith). However, his plan falls miserably when Caroline intervenes, leaving Lucien criticizing Annie, and lying to her that he did not have sex with her because she is boring. Not only that, Caroline also successfully manipulates Annie to pledge for Delta Phi and fulfill her evil agenda.

CeCe Carroway suspects Caroline Merteui in 'Cruel Intentions'

CeCe Carroway (Sara Silva) has always worshipped Caroline, but her world comes crashing down when she discovers her love interest, Professor Hank Chadwick (Sean Patrick Thomas), had an anonymous complaint against him for having sex with a student. Now Caroline thinks that Chadwick deceived him, an opinion further endorsed by Caroline. However, in reality, it was Caroline who slept with Chadwick. CeCe, who has no idea of the betrayal, pledges her loyalty to Caroline.

On the other hand, Blaise Powell (John Harlan Kim) thanks Scott Russell (Khobe Clarke) for helping him out by paying the money he had embezzled. However, Russell openly rebuffs Powell, citing he tried to blackmail his congressman's father, saying he would expose Russell for being gay. The scene then changes to night, where Caroline delivers a heartfelt speech to the new girls, who along with Annie, pledge loyalty to Delta Phi. At the same party, Annie's revelation that Caroline lost her virginity to a tennis teacher catches CeCe off guard, as it is in fact something she is unaware of.

Annie Grover seeks Beatrice Worth's help in 'Cruel Intentions'

The very next morning, Caroline suspects CeCe is in a sullen mood and quips her about it. CeCe constructs a lie but soon discovers a tennis jacket in Caroline's wardrobe. She starts wondering if Caroline also played tennis but cannot muster the courage to probe further and quickly bids her goodbye. Lucien, on the other hand, has played his cards quite well, as it is discovered that he spent the night with Caroline's mother, Claudia Merteuil (Laura Benanti).

In a surreal twist of events, Annie also suspects Caroline of her wrongdoing and asks Beatrice Worth (Brooke Lena Johnson), who works in the registrar's office for help. Without beating around the bush, Annie asks Woirth to find out who made the complaint against Professor Chadwick, while also revealing that she suspects Caroline is behind all the fuss. In the meantime, Caroline is seen admiring her beauty in front of the mirror when a laptop notification breaks her trance, revealing new items have been added to the shared folder. In the last scene, Lucien is seen driving off, while he ignores both Caroline and Annie's phone calls.

