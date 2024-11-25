'Landman' fans hope to see more of this 'charismatic' villain in Taylor Sheridan's new show

This particular villain in 'Landman' has got fans on the edge of their seats waiting to see what his character might bring forth next

The TV series 'Landman' has quickly become a fan favorite with its gripping storyline and standout characters. Set against the backdrop of the oil boom, the show dives into how power and greed shape lives in rural America. Big names like Jon Hamm and Demi Moore are at the heart of it all, and their performances have added some thrilling moments and intensity to the series.

Jon Hamm plays the show’s main villain, a ruthless oil tycoon, and his portrayal is nothing short of magnetic. He’s the man you love to hate, and his character drives much of the drama in the series. Naturally, fans are eager to see what lies ahead for him and the rest of the cast. Discussions about his role have taken off online, especially on Reddit.

Fans are curious to see more of Jon Hamm in 'Landman'

Jon Hamm takes on the role of Monty Miller in 'Landman'

A Reddit thread under r/LandmanSeries about Jon Hamm and Demi Moore in 'Landman' sparked some interesting debates. Many fans wondered how the show would handle their characters moving forward. Demi Moore’s role has room to grow, but the spotlight was mostly on Hamm. The general feeling? He’s not going anywhere. His character is too important to the story, and viewers can’t imagine the show without him.

The thread also highlighted just how much fans appreciate Hamm’s performance. His mix of charm and ruthlessness makes his character unforgettable. People agreed that 'Landman' wouldn’t feel the same without the tension and energy he brings to the screen.

One user wrote, "I’m tuning in almost specifically to see Jon ham, charismatic and evil businessman, so I hope we’ll see a lot more of him," while another said, "I'm going to say we'll definitely see more of Jon. We will probably see more of Demi as well, why bother to get someone with that sort of name recognition and not use them?" "Lots of characters to develop here. Give it some time. But yes, we will see a lot more of both of them," shared one user.

Our take on Jon Hamm's role in 'Landman'

Jon Hamm attends the UK Premiere and Royal Film Performance of 'Top Gun: Maverick'

It’s hard to picture 'Landman' without Jon Hamm. As the main villain, he’s the driving force behind much of the story, and the show thrives on the conflict his character creates. Hamm’s performance is really gripping, and his character represents the power and ambition that make the series so compelling. Plus, let’s be real, a show doesn’t cast an actor like Jon Hamm just to fade him into the background.

There’s still so much to explore with his character, whether it’s his past, his motives, or his relationships with others, like Demi Moore’s character. Hamm is a big reason why 'Landman' has hooked its audience, and we’re confident the show will continue to lean on his star power to keep us all watching.

