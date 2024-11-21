CMA Awards 2024: Toby Keith fans furious over ‘embarrassing’ snub at award show

Toby Keith gets a heartfelt tribute at CMA Awards 2024 but fans are disappointed over one thin

At the 58th CMA Awards, held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 20, hosts Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, and Peyton Manning took a moment to honor country legend Toby Keith. As the trio lifted red Solo cups in a nod to one of Keith's iconic symbols, the crowd followed raising cups or whatever drink they had on hand.

Keith died on February 5 this year from stomach cancer. The Oklahoma based artist's impact on country music is undeniable with 20 chart-topping hits over three decades, from 'Beer For My Horses' to 'As Good As I Once Was.' His death left his fans mourning and revisiting his music. The tribute for the artist has, however, made fans furious, as they feel that it lacked the depth his storied career deserved.

CMA honors Toby Keith with a toast

Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, and Peyton Manning hosted 58th CMA Awards (ABC)

The three hosts held red cups in their hands and Bryan said, "We want to take a moment to toast the great Toby Keith. As the crowd cheered and raised a toast to the late artist, Bryan added, "A great artist, a great American and a great country music icon- Toby, you will be missed, buddy!"

The official X handle of CMA posted the clip and wrote, "cheers to you Toby Keith." Watch it here:

cheers to you Toby Keith

#CMAawards pic.twitter.com/jLymF6EZmP — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 21, 2024

Fans call CMA's tribute to Toby Keith "pathetic"

Toby Keith died on February 5, 2024 from stomach cancer (Getty Images)

Fans are outraged over the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it tribute to the legendary Toby Keith at the 2024 CMA Awards. Wrapped up in just 20 seconds, the moment felt rushed and underwhelming to many. Keith’s fans believe he deserved far more, probably a thoughtful montage celebrating his incredible legacy and lasting impact on country music. A quick toast, though heartfelt, felt like too little for someone who gave so much to the genre.

Fans expressed disappointment on social media shortly as soon as the clip was posted. A fan wrote, "Y'all should have done more of a tribute for Toby. should have played a montage of his songs for a few minutes." Another fan simply said, "He deserved more of a tribute."

Y'all should have done more of a tribute for Toby. 😢 should have played a montage of his songs for a few minutes. — Michelle (@Michele85277329) November 21, 2024

He deserved more of a tribute. — Sherrie Shamon 🌻🇺🇸🦅 (@SherrieShamon) November 21, 2024

Furious over the quick toast, someone tweeted, "Pathetic tribute for Toby. So much more should have been done…..RIP Toby!" Another disappointed fan said, "Was really hoping for more of a Toby Keith tribute than a 15 second solo cup toast."

Pathetic tribute for Toby. So much more should have been done…..RIP Toby! — JCH (@jfinsup1) November 21, 2024

Was really hoping for more of a Toby Keith tribute than a 15 second solo cup toast... #CMAawards — Andrew Mies (@andrew_mies) November 21, 2024

Calling out CMA in a tweet, someone wrote, "If that is the extent of the tribute to Toby Keith, then Country Music really missed the mark." Another X user fumed, "Did they really just use a tribute to Toby Keith to introduce Shaboozey? Holy s**t..."

"No offense intended to Tom Petty, as he was amazing, and this is a nice tribute. And I know they did the country tribute album to him. BUT why no tribute like this to Toby Keith?" reads a similar tweet.

If that is the extent of the tribute to Toby Keith, then @CountryMusic really missed the mark. #CMAawards — JerryAtricPATRIOT (@jerr28090) November 21, 2024

Did they really just use a tribute to Toby Keith to introduce Shaboozey? Holy shit...#CMAawards — Whiskey Riff (@WhiskeyRiff) November 21, 2024

No offense intended to Tom Petty, as he was amazing, and this is a nice tribute. And I know they did the country tribute album to him. BUT why no tribute like this to Toby Keith? #CMAawards — Big Frank (@BigFrankRadio) November 21, 2024

With these reactions, one thing is clear, Toby Keith’s music and spirit will remain timeless, red Solo cup in hand or not.

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.