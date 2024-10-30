'Juror #2' reunites 'About a Boy' co-stars after 22 years: Here's everything about Clint Eastwood's 'last movie'

Clint Eastwood's 'Juror #2' boasts a gripping storyline and a standout cast, making it a must-see

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Clint Eastwood's 'Juror #2' is generating buzz with positive reviews following its premiere at AFI Fest. The riveting legal thriller film has stunned the viewers with its thought-provoking narrative, revolving around themes of guilt, accountability, and compassion. The plot revolves around family man Justin Kemp (Nicholas Hoult) who plays a juror in a high-profile murder trial. He finds himself entangled in a serious moral dilemma, one that could allow him to influence the jury’s verdict and either convict or exonerate the accused killer.

While the plot in itself is quite immersive, what makes the film special is the reunion of Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette after 22 years. Appearing in leading roles, the two actors are set to amaze us on the big screen this coming month.

Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette's reunion is nostalgic yet refreshing

Hugh Grant, Toni Collette, and Nicholas Hoult in 'About a Boy' (@universalpictures)

Hoult was 11 when he worked with Collette in the 2002 film 'About A Boy'. Based on a novel by Nick Hornby, the film features Hugh Grant as Will, a wealthy, carefree bachelor who begins attending single-parent meetings as a way to meet women. There, he forms an unlikely friendship with Marcus (played by Nicholas Hoult), a socially awkward schoolboy facing challenges at home. Toni Collette plays Fiona Brewer, Marcus's struggling single mother, who is trying to navigate the difficulties of raising him.

The on-screen mother-son duo is thrilled about their reunion after over two decades. In a candid chat with Extra TV, Collette said, “To have the opportunity to work with him as a grown man now was really very special to me, and just watching him work and how he’s evolved as an actor really blew me away. I felt so proud, and I felt like, ‘What an opportunity.’ It’s kind of rare that you get to work with someone again.”

Meanwhile, Hoult expressed his excitement as he said, “I was thrilled, I mean, getting to work with Toni as a kid when I was 11, I mean, she just set such a wonderful example for me then and took such great care of me.”

'Juror #2' is a thought-provoking movie

Nicholas Hoult in 'Juror #2' (YouTube/@warnerbros)

Wondering what to expect from 'Juror #2' before booking your tickets? Well, it won't be your typical entertainment escapade, for sure. Clint Eastwood's film is a thought-provoking journey that reshapes the way you view the legal system. It dives deeper into complex moral territory, offering a gripping look at the fine line between justice and personal conscience.

The film will push you into deep reflection about the moral dilemmas that can lurk within the justice system and challenge you to question what you would do in the face of such powerful choices.

The movie boasts a stellar cast. Hoult and Collette are joined by Chris Messina, best known for his role in 'The Mindy Project'. Kiefer Sutherland, Zoey Deutch, and Gabriel Basso also play pivotal roles.

'Juror #2' trailer

'Juror #2' arrives in cinemas in the United States on November 1.