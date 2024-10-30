'Juror #2' Reviews: Audiences have just one word to describe Clint Eastwood's 'last film'

Clint Eastwood, 94, is receiving rave reviews for his direction of the legal thriller Juror #2

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Ahead of the theatrical release on November 1, 'Juror #2' had its world premiere at AFI Fest on Sunday, October 27. The legal thriller film directed by four-time Oscar winner Clint Eastwood and written by Jonathan Abrams has received rave reviews from those who attended the premiere, with many praising it as one of Eastwood's finest works, and 'crackerjack' seems to be the word on everyone's lips or at least the tips of their fingers.

'Juror #2' revolves around a man serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial who struggles with a serious moral dilemma that could sway the verdict either way—either convicting the accused or leading to his acquittal. The lead role is played by Nicholas Hoult, a 34-year-old English actor known for his performance as Hank/Beast in 'X-Men: Days of Future Past'.

'Juror #2' receives rave reviews after premiere

Nicholas Hoult in 'Juror #2' (YouTube/@warnerbros)

After the AFI Fest, most reviews from fans and critics have been positive. Christian Zilko of Indie Wire said, "Clint Eastwood’s throwback legal thriller is one of the best studio films of 2024." Taking to X, Joey Magidson of Awards Radar wrote, "Juror #2 is Clint Eastwood’s best movie in years. The third act is sloppy and a weak point, but this is a really entertaining flick. Zoey Deutch and J.K. Simmons stand out in strong supporting roles. A crackerjack legal and moral thriller."

Another critic wrote, "Juror #2: Eastwood puts the American justice system under a microscope and builds to one of the most thought provoking finale of his career. In a just world, Clint would be taking home his third Best Picture statue. The best film of the year and it’s not even close." "#Juror2 is a conventionally safe yet also solid return to form for legendary director Clint Eastwood. Excels as a calculating courtroom examination of guilt, conscience and the idea of justice. The cast is all great and holds the film together. I just wish it took more risks," reads another positive review.

Another critic who attended the premiere wrote, "#Juror2 is really a movie about accountability, guilt and compassion. Two great performances from Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette elevate this movie a lot. Hoult carries the first half of the film while Collette carries the second half. The plot of the movie is really well thought-out and was presented in the movie itself through flashbacks, which is not how I was expecting it to be presented."

Who stars in 'Juror #2'?

A still from the official trailer for 'Juror #2' (YouTube/@warnerbros)

Nicholas Hoult who plays the lead role of Justin Kemp in 'Juror #2' is joined by his 'About a Boy' co-star Toni Collette. Hoult was just 11 when he played the son of Collette's character in the film. 'Juror #2' marks their reunion for the big screen after 22 years.

Hoult also reunites for the second time with Zoey Deutch after working together in the 2017 film 'Rebel in the Rye'. Other cast members include 'The Mindy Project' fame Chris Messina, and 'A Few Good Men' actor Kiefer Sutherland.

'Juror #2' trailer

