'Citadel: Honey Bunny' Review: Indian prequel is thrilling but suffers from major flaw

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' serves as a prequel to Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer 2023 series 'Citadel'

MUMBAI, INDIA: Russo Brothers's 'Citadel' moves to India for the prequel and spin-off, taking us to the childhood of Nadia Sinh, the character originally played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Wrapped in six lengthy episodes, the series revolves around Nadia's parents Rahi aka Bunny (played by Varun Dhawan) and Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu).

The fresh take on the franchise peels back layers on how Nadia became the formidable character we see in the original' Citadel' series. 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' on Prime Video opens with a gripping peek into Nadia's life, who's been trained to survive by her single mother, Honey, a former struggling actress turned agent. The story moves in two timelines- one in the early 90s, where Rahi introduces Honey to the world of deception and danger; and the year 2000 where Honey's sole mission is the survival of herself and her daughter.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' wins hearts with stellar performances

Kay Kay Menon in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (Prime Video/@jigneshpanchal)

Written by Sita R Menon along with Raj & DK (who also direct), the series stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles, with Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, and Shivankit Singh Parihar in pivotal roles.

Dhawan and Prabhu share undeniable chemistry, creating a romantic and action-packed dynamic that unfolds naturally. Prabhu’s portrayal of Honey's quick reflexes and fight prowess feels spot-on, while Varun showcases both action chops and emotional depth, particularly as his character contends with the influence of his mentor and father-like figure, Guru (Kay Kay Menon).

The one actor that truly shines in the series is Menon. His portrayal of a manipulative mastermind, recruiting orphans to his cause, adds a menacing depth that elevates the entire series. He’s cold, calculating, and impossible to look away from, stealing every scene he's in.

Young Nadia, played by child actor Kashvi Majmundar, lays a strong foundation for the original 'Citadel' character.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' suffers from one problem

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' (YouTube/@primevideoindia)

The Indian spin-off nails most of the things, be it the pacing, the plot, or the action sequences. However, what really bothers us is the color palette used throughout the series. A persistent blue tint seems like an attempt at a retro or flashback vibe but ends up being jarring, almost detracting from the show’s intensity and hampering the overall watching experience.

If you are able to look beyond the poor color grading, you'll find 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' worth a try. While it's not groundbreaking, it is likely to get you engaged with two timelines without burdening you with chaos and confusion.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is now streaming on Prime Video