Josh Hall's awkward scenes on 'Christina in the Country’ show the pitfalls of filming while real life happens

'Christina in the Country' Season 2 was filmed before Christina and Josh Hall separated

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE: 'Christina in the Country' Season 2 is already on the horizon! In the upcoming season of the HGTV popular show, renowned real estate investor and interior designer Christina Hall sets her sights on expanding her business in Nashville. In addition, Christina will also showcase her stunning family farmhouse in Nashville in this exciting spin-off series.

For those unversed, 'Christina in the Country; will feature six one-hour episodes of inspiring home renovations. This season, Christina will be joined by her family, including her three children—Brayden, Hudson, and Taylor. On the other hand, despite her ongoing divorce from her estranged husband Josh Hall, he will also make appearances in the upcoming season.' 'Christina in the Country' Season 2 was filmed before Christina and Josh separated, so he will still appear in a few episodes, according to People magazine.

'Christina in the Country' star Christina Hall will be joined by her family, including her three children in the upcoming season (Instagram/@thechristinahall)

Why did Christina Hall and Josh Hall divorce?

In July 2024, Josh Hall officially filed for divorce from Christina Hall after three years of marriage. He submitted the divorce papers to a court in Orange County, California, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The media outlet reported that Josh listed July 8 as the official date of their separation. In terms of spousal support, Josh has requested alimony from Christina and has also asked the court to deny any financial support to her.

Regarding the division of the assets, Josh requested that their possessions remain as they were before their marriage. Additionally, he asked the court for exclusive rights to any HGTV or Discovery Network shows created during their marriage.

'Christina in the Country' stars Christina Hall and Josh Hall are divorcing (Instagram/@unbrokenjosh)

Did Christina Hall and Josh Hall have a prenup?

The answer to the above question is a big no. The 'Christina in the Country' stars Christina Hall and Josh Hall didn't have a prenup. Additionally, they did not have any children together during their marriage.

Christina and Josh secretly started dating in 2021 and made the marriage announcement in April 2022. The estranged couple tied the knot in an intimate courthouse ceremony in October 2021. Later, they got married again in September 2022 in front of their closest friends and family members.

'Christina in the Country' stars Christina Hall and Josh Hall didn't have a prenup (Instagram/@unbrokenjosh)

Will Christina Hall and Josh Hall appear in 'The Flip Off'?

Christina Hall and Josh Hall are working to keep their personal and professional lives separate. In May, the pair announced they would co-host a new HGTV series 'The Flip Off'.' The show will also feature Christina's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

In the HGTV spin-off show, the two couples will be competing against each other to purchase, renovate, and flip a house to make the biggest profit. The show will be airing in 2025. Christina is expected to continue filming the show without Josh as they navigate their messy divorce.

HGTV's new series 'The Flip Off'' will also feature Christina's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa (Instagram/ @therealtarekelmoussa and @thechristinahall)

'Christina in the Country' Season 2 premieres on November 12, 2024, at 9 pm ET only on HGTV.