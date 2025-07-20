FedEx worker was crushing it on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ — until Pat Sajak scolded him for one surprising move

"Don't ever do that again," said a pissed Pat Sajak on-air to this returning fan-favorite 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant

With over 8000 episodes throughout the 42 seasons, Pat Sajak has enjoyed quite a fan following for his hosting stint on 'Wheel of Fortune.' Known for his calm and sarcastic hosting style, Sajak is often seen supporting nervous contestants. However, in a rare instance, Sajak momentarily lost his cool at a player for breaking the show's protocol. The legendary host addressed the issue and also scolded the player, making for a tense environment on the 'Wheel of Fortune' set.

In a memorable 'Wheel of Fortune' episode, fan-favorite Christian Dixie, a FedEx package handler. After originally appearing in 2020 and missing out on the Bonus Round, the Dixie came back stronger than ever. His impressive gameplay included solving tough puzzles with minimal clues, earning him $19,300 in cash and a luxurious cruise to the South Pacific, per Market Realist. But the real drama unfolded when Dixie made it to the bonus round.

Overcome with enthusiasm, he reached out to grab the Golden Envelope, which is something contestants used to do in earlier seasons of the show. Sajak's hand bumped into his, and while Dixie quickly apologized, the host turned to the camera and said, "So he's reverting to that," before snapping, "Don't ever do that again." The audience laughed, and Dixie, clearly taking it in good humor, shrugged it off and kept going. The moment didn't throw him off. He confidently selected the "Phrase" category and cracked the final puzzle, "PAY THEM A VISIT," with ease.

Dixie's bonus round win brought his total 'Wheel of Fortune' earnings to $64,615. Notably, in June 2023, Sajak officially announced his retirement from 'Wheel of Fortune,' confirming that Season 41 would be his final one. In a statement to Bloomberg News, he said, "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

Sajak explained his decision to leave the game show during a June 2024 interview on 'Good Morning America', saying he retired simply to enjoy a more relaxed life in his later years. At 77, he shared, "It's been a little bit wistful and all that, but I'm enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on the great run." Talking about the show's cultural impact, he said, "Somewhere along the line, we became more than a popular show. We became part of the popular culture. And more importantly, we became part of people's lives. And, that's been awfully gratifying."

Sajak also noted he'd had time to come to terms with the transition, as he said, "This was announced a long time ago, almost a year ago. So I've had time to sort of get used to it." Sajak also explained his timing for retirement by saying he’s always believed in "leaving a couple years too early than a couple of years too late." Looking ahead, Sajak said he's open to whatever the future brings, saying, "I'm looking forward to whatever’s ahead," even if that just means enjoying the quieter things in life. "I'm perfectly happy if it just means that I'll continue with my crossword puzzles and play with grandchildren. Hint hint hint. No pressure," he added with a lighthearted tone.