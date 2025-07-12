Pat Sajak walks off 'Wheel of Fortune' stage after unexpected $100K win leaves him speechless

“Huh, that's never happened,” said a surprised Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Even though Pat Sajak has bid farewell after 41 seasons on 'Wheel of Fortune,' his legacy continues to shine. Throughout the show’s run, Sajak frequently cheered on contestants and celebrated their big wins. However, in a surprising turn of events, Sajak was left bewildered by a contestant's win and even walked off the stage, making for one of the most dramatic 'Wheel of Fortune' moments.

Pat Sajak attends a taping of the Wheel of Fortune's 35th Anniversary Season in Orlando, Florida (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gerardo Mora)

It began when Lisa Kramer won the Bonus Round on Monday, February 7, 2022, claiming $100,000 as only the second Season 39 player to do so. But her win turned out to be just the start, per Good Housekeeping. On Tuesday, February 8, contestant Mark Baer extended the streak by solving his Bonus Round puzzle. Sajak, visibly surprised, remarked, "Huh, that’s never happened," as he revealed that Baer had also won $100,000, making it the second consecutive high-stakes win. Then on Wednesday, February 9, Bree Yokouchi made it three straight $100,000 Bonus Round wins.

Sajak was so stunned that he didn't even try to explain the unbelievable streak. Instead, he tossed the envelope, threw his hands up, and dramatically walked off the set, exclaiming, "I'm outta here. That's it. I'm through. I'm outta here." Yokouchi, emotional and holding back tears, remained on stage to celebrate, with Vanna White stepping in to congratulate her. After a commercial break, Sajak returned, telling viewers how amazed he was, not just by the historic win, but also by Yokouchi's ability to solve such a daunting puzzle under pressure.

Back to Back to Back $100,000 prize on @WheelofFortune today. What an incredible week of the show. First Time in almost 40 years of the show. — Jairo GH (@daveneil28) February 10, 2022

Fans were also in for a surprise and shared their excitement on X. A fan said, "Back to Back to Back $100,000 prize on @WheelofFortune today. What an incredible week of the show. First Time in almost 40 years of the show," while another added, "One more this evening and there will be a congressional hearing for sure! Let's keep our fingers crossed." A fan shared, "I don't think I've seen anything like this since the November 4th, 1985 episode of the California Lottery's Big Spin show where Original "Wheel" host Chuck Woolery gave the then top prize of $2,000,000 away FOUR times in ONE Episode." Another noted, "Thirty-nine years in a row of giving so much money to contestants! Amazing, and now $100K 3 days in a row-it must be something about #3! Congrats to all!"

Talking about Sajak, the host officially announced his retirement from 'Wheel of Fortune' in June 2023, confirming that Season 41 would be his last. In a statement to Bloomberg News, he shared, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.” In a June 2024 interview with Good Morning America, Sajak, then 77, talked about his decision to leave, per Soaps. Sajak revealed that he was about slowing down and enjoying life, saying, "It's been a little bit wistful and all that, but I'm enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on the great run."