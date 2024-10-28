'Catelynn Baltierra Lowell's act to help dad reunite with the love of his life is truly moving

'Teen Mom' star Catelynn Lowell organizes huge donation for her father

MILTON, FLORIDA: 'Teen Mom' star Catelynn Baltierra Lowell's father, David Lowell, who hails from St. Clair, Michigan, has recently made Milton, Florida, his new home. A Marine City High School graduate, David worked as a landscaper and parted ways with Catelynn's mother, April Brockmiller, when Catelynn was just a year old.

Recently, David has found happiness with his new girlfriend, Christine, and the couple has taken a big step, he proposed! This joyful occasion was made possible thanks to Catelynn, who launched a GoFundMe page to help her father meet his fiancée. She aimed to raise funds for Christine to legally visit the US, and through her efforts, she garnered $645 in donations, successfully reuniting her father with the love of his life.

David has taken to social media to share a captivating collection of photos and videos, offering enchanting glimpses of his dreamy beachside engagement. Among the treasures, he showcased a close-up of his fiancée's stunning engagement ring, sparkling like a promise in the sunlight.

Catelynn Baltierra Lowell's childhood without her father David Lowell

David Lowell couldn’t be there for Catelynn Baltierra Lowell during her childhood, as he devoted himself to caring for her 15-year-old half-brother River, who is paralyzed. Struggling financially, he poured his resources into ensuring River’s well-being.

Yet, distance didn’t sever their bond. During Catelynn's pregnancy, they often connected over the phone, and David played a crucial role in guiding her and Tyler through the tough decision to create an adoption plan for their daughter, Carly. With Catelynn’s mother April having had her as a teen, David empathized with her struggles and provided unwavering support throughout their journey.

David Lowell slams Catelynn Baltierra Lowell's critics

'Teen Mom' star Catelynn Lowell's father, David Lowell, has always been her steadfast supporter. As an admin of Catelynn's fan page, he recently delivered a heartfelt message defending her and the other Teen Moms against online critics.

He wrote on Facebook, "I have heard that some people on Twitter (now X) and the computer slam the girls of teen mom. I'm going to be with Cateynn and Ty soon, and if anyone tries to hurt my kids, I will catch a bullet for them, and return fire!" He added, "Over my dead body, will anyone hurt them. I'll go to the Grave for my loved ones. So watch out, cuz Daddy's coming back to town! - Catelynn's dad, David."