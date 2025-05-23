Carrie Underwood's ‘American Idol’ BTS video draws heat for ‘disrespecting’ a music icon: ‘She's no...’

Looks like Carrie Underwood just can’t catch a break — every move is under a microscope amid whispers she might skip ‘American Idol’ Season 24

'American Idol' Season 23 has finally come to a close with Jamal Roberts winning this season's ultimate title. Carrie Underwood was season 23's latest addition to the panel of judges, replacing Katy Perry as the latest judge. However, since Underwood's first appearance on the show, there has been growing animosity amongst fans against the former 'Idol' winner. While some fans state she doesn't seem interested in the show, others have a problem with her personal politics. Now, Underwood is facing criticism yet again for performing Whitney Houston's 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)'. W

In a behind-the-scenes video of 'American Idol', Underwood was seen performing Houston's iconic song as the 'American Idol' judge was getting her makeup done sitting on the judges' table. Whitney Houston's official YouTube account even reuploaded the clip on their official YouTube page with the caption, "Whitney Houston—Carrie Underwood feels like dancing with somebody on American Idol!" However, fans didn't take kindly to this.

"Girl, Whitney Houston would not like your MAGA a**," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), as reported by Parade. Other fans took to Instagram to raise their concern about Underwood's behavior as they wrote, "I voted for her on American Idol and was a fan, but something started to make me dislike her phony, fake self." Another user shared this sentiment as they wrote, "I didn’t think there was anyone who could reck that song, what the heck? She needs to stick to her genre." A few even found this disrespectful to Houston, as one wrote, "She's no Whitney. This is so disrespectful." Another added, "Whitney Houston is crying rn!"

While everyone flocked to berate Underwood, there were also some voices of reason. "So, I guess no one is allowed to sing in their car to ANY Whitney song? Get a life, people," one fan wrote. "Carri can sing anything she wants there’s nothing that says she can’t do it you guys are so prejudiced and jealous shut your mouths." One fan wrote under Underwood's clip of her singing the song. "And Carrie sings along with all songs. She's beautiful and a great singer!!! Leave her alone!"

That said, this is not the first time Underwood is performing a Whitney Houston song. She performed Houston's iconic ballad 'I Will Always Love You' with Dolly Parton as a duet. Underwood even performed the song along with Martina McBride, Kacey Musgraves, Jennifer Nettles, and Reba McEntire as a tribute to Dolly Parton. Parton originally wrote and recorded the song. Whitney Houston went on to cover the song, which became one of her all-time classics.