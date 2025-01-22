Cardi B doing strange noises on ‘The Tonight Show’ left even Jimmy Fallon feeling a bit weirded out

Jimmy Fallon has entertained audiences for many years but it looks like the ‘The Tonight Show’ host couldn't keep up with Cardi B

In the last couple of years, Jimmy Fallon has had his fair share of awkward interactions on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. In 2017, iconic rapper Cardi B entertained the audiences with her quirky yet fun personality as she made her first guest appearance on the late-night talk show. However, it looked like Fallon struggled to keep up with Cardi's over-the-top energy. As per The Things, Cardi kicked off the interview by making her signature sounds, which Fallon ignored at first. During the interview, Fallon and Cardi discussed her upbringing in the Bronx. Shortly afterward, Cardi was seen making her signature "Eeeoooow" sound. Fallon, who seemed visibily uncomfortable didn't know how to react, as he just took a sip of water.

It looked like Fallon failed to understand Cardi's sense of humor that fans seem to adore. However an X user was quick to share their thoughts on the episode. The tweet read, "Lol. Jimmy Fallon can’t handle Cardi B’s energy. So entertaining for Cardi, but awkward for Jimmy." Another user penned, "45 seconds of Cardi making seconds and Jimmy not knowing how to react." As the interview progressed further, the two got comfortable with each other with Carbi talking about her then-engagement to fellow artist Offset. "He always used to tell me, ‘I’m gonna marry you!’ and it’s just like, ‘Hm, it’s the right thing to do.' I knew he was going to give me a really expensive gift because he wasn’t there for my birthday. But I thought he was going to give me a watch or something, but he just went out his way. OK?" she told the talk show host.

In addition to this, Cardi B also discussed her smashing 2017 hit single 'Bodak Yellow', which bagged two Grammy nominations including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. At the time, she said, "I am nervous." She continued, "You wanna know something? I already feel like a winner, you know what I’m saying? Because, it’s just like, I never thought, me! Like, I already won. What’s good?"

With time, Fallon and Cardi have managed to build a good rapport. In 2018, the 'I Like It' rapper even co-hosted an episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. During their shared opening monologue, Cardi trolled US President Donald Trump. During a segment called “What Is Up With That Coat?…”, the duo reacted to a viral image of Trump. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Fallon asked, “What is up with that coat? It makes him look like two kids sitting on each other trying to buy beer.” To which Cardi said, “What is up with that coat? It looks like me when I was trying to hide my baby bump.”

During the episode, Cardi also explained the meaning of her famous catchphrases. When talking about the sound “Eeeeooowww!”, Cardi compared it to a sad cat. "You know, that's almost like a sad cat sound. Like a cat that's going through pain," she said. Cardi also mentioned the phrase can be used for a piece of good news. "It's good, but it's not exciting? It's like, 'Oh, I have a new job, eeeeooowwww!'" she explained. Speaking of "Okurr", it's simply Cardi's way of saying okay. “It’s like a cold pigeon in New York City,” she shared. By now, most viewers are well-versed with Cardi's catchphrases and we must say, we love both her humor and the quirkiness that comes along with it.