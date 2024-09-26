'Killer Heat' Review: Prime Video's slow burn mystery keeps you hooked despite some flaws

'Killer Man', on Prime Video, is a murder mystery movie based on Jo Nesbø's short story 'The Jealousy Man'

CRETE, GREECE: Set against the sun-drenched beauty of Greece, 'Killer Heat' begins with the "accidental death" of Leo Vardakis (Richard Madden) by falling off a cliff, which his young and gorgeous sister-in-law, Penelope (Shailene Woodley), believes to be well-planned murder. Private investigator Nick Bali, played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, lands in Crete to solve the mystery, undeterred by the warnings surrounding the powerful and affluent family of the dead man.

Premiered on Prime Video, the film carries a classic noir vibe, transporting us to the Mediterranean island of Crete. Nick has a troubled past of his own which interestingly plays a crucial role in determining the motive of murder.

'Killer Heat' is entertaining yet predictable

Richard Madden in 'Killer Heat' (@primevideo)

'Killer Heat' is a comfortable watch that doesn't require you to put too much brain into the mystery. All you need is to sit back and watch the mystery unfold. The world building is limited. The film doesn't bore you with necessary details of the wealthy family's history and their power on the island.

There aren't many suspects and you can almost narrow down the ways how the film may end. Despite the predictability factor and slow-burn approach, the film is entertaining. In today's day and age when we are bombarded with mind-boggling murder mysteries, this one is easy to follow without too many twists and turns, something you can tune in on a lazy weekend.

'Killer Heat' boasts a solid cast

Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 'Killer Heat' (@primevideo)

'Killer Heat' excels when it comes to performances by cast members. Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Nick Bali is charismatic enough to carry the film, though it’s funny (and a bit odd) to see him wear a blazer in the scorching Greek heat. He knows the dirty tricks but doesn't boast about his capabilities unlike the PI's in some movies.

Shailene Woodley and Richard Madden (in double role) round out the trio of leads, and while they don’t deliver groundbreaking performances, they’re good enough to keep you invested. Though, these aren’t their most memorable roles, but you get the sense that they’re just here to do the job.

The real star of 'Killer Heat' has to be the backdrop. The breathtaking views of Crete make the movie a visual treat, making it worth your time. However despite the title, you never quite feel the heat or intensity that the story could’ve brought. This whodunit plot isn't the one that’ll leave you on the edge of your seat but makes a good pick for those looking for a laid-back mystery to watch without getting too caught up in the details.

'Killer Heat' is now streaming on Prime Video