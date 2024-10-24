'Canary Black' Ending Explained: Gripping finale makes way for a sequel

Prime Video's 'Canary Black' follows a CIA operative who must choose between protecting her husband's life or the nation's security

Contains spoilers for 'Canary Black'

New York City, New York: Stakes have risen higher than ever as Konrad Breznov (Goran Kostić) threatens to destabilize the economy of the countries attending the Global Unification Summit in Prime Video's 'Canary Black.' The man is seen threatening nations with Canary Black, but what precisely is this? Canary Black is a computer virus that has the power to attack each country's internet, perhaps leading to national destabilization. Of course, the countries go into panic mode, unsure what their next course of action would be.

On the other hand, Jarvis Hedlund (Ray Stevenson) is seen trying to find Avery Graves (Kate Beckinsale) and ends up at Breznov's hiding place. There, he mocks Breznov for pretending to be a patriot, but Breznov kills him mercilessly. Avery, who has not yet seen her husband, demands Breznov to see him. However, she is still unaware of the shocking secret she will discover about David.

What is David Brooks's secret in 'Canary Black'?

A still from 'Canary Black' (YouTube/@primevideo)

Soon, David is brought to Avery, who is still held hostage. David is in horrible condition, with his hand tied and mouth taped. Breznov orders his subordinate to kill the couple, but David surprises by striking first, even though his hands are tied. The guy, demonstrating his abilities, kills the assassin, leaving Avery perplexed.

Avery demands answers from her husband, who reveals that he disclosed Canary Black to Breznov due to his leverage and $20 million debt to the Russian gang, who snitched his true identity to Breznov. Avery's world came crumbling down when she felt like she risked everything for this man whose real name was Kali, not David. He expresses his desire to make amends with Avery, but she walks out. Meanwhile, CIA headquarters is in commotion, with DCIA Nathan Evans (Ben Miles) demanding to know about Hedlund's whereabouts. When he learns he is at Gretsch, he orders his subordinates to follow him.

What happens to Konrad Breznov in 'Canary Black'?

Ray Stevenson as Jarvis Hedlund in a still from 'Canary Black' (YouTube/@primevideo)

In the following scene, Avery having seen Hedlund's body becomes sad. With a determined gaze, she decides to put an end to Breznov's menace. David, on the other hand, disabled the primary power supply, plunging the place into the darkness. As the headquarters descends into darkness, the husband and wife leap separately at the villains, taking down a few of them. However, Breznov flees with his trusted subordinate as the countries begin to pay him the ransom in exchange for not shutting off their internet; however, a gunfight follows, with the computer techie getting shot in the process. Fearful that his scheme may not turn out as he had hoped, Breznov threatens the techie that if he does not release the virus on the United States and other countries that have not paid the ransom, he will kill him personally.

On the other side, he attempts to bribe Avery to let him go free, but the woman does not appear to be in the mood. As her bullets run out, both engage in hand-to-hand combat, and not only does she kill Breznov but also successfully stops the transmission of the virus on time. In the following scene, David appears and asks for Avery's forgiveness, but she rejects. As the CIA barges in, David jumps out of the window and ends up in the water, while Avery is arrested. In the following scene, Evans is seen conversing with Avery in a condescending manner but is stopped by a woman named Elizbeth, who invites Avery to join a new agency founded in the aftermath of the previous night's incident, MC6. Avery, with no option, decides to go with it, and both women exit the room.

'Canary Black' trailer