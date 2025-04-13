'American Idol' contestants have a strange rule they must follow if they run for office after the show

Contestants on ‘American Idol’ can’t immediately turn their fame into a political career, thanks to a surprising rule

From nerve-wracking auditions to intense preparation, 'American Idol' contestants usually must follow a strict set of protocols to become a part of the fan-favorite show. Yet, there exists one rule that goes beyond the competition itself. The ABC's reality show ensures that the contestants follow this one strange but sensible rule if they select a second career path. In a surprising twist, this rule is for those who decide to run for public office and we can understand why.

L-R) Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan attend the premiere event for 'American Idol' at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff)

The bizarre rule in discussion is that contestants are not allowed to run for public office during or within a year after their time on the show. This means they can't profit from their fame to launch a political career immediately, as per The Things. Although the rule may come across as weird, other popular singing reality shows, like 'The Voice', also employ it. The policy likely exists to stop contestants from using the show as a political platform. While it may come across as weird, a similar situation did occur with Clay Aiken. The singer ended up in second place on 'American Idol' Season 2. For those who are unaware, Aiken ran unsuccessfully for office in 2014 and 2022.

Talking about other 'American Idol' rules, the contestants must disclose any criminal record before competing. While having a criminal record doesn't mean that a contestant won’t be allowed on the show, as minor crimes might be overlooked. However, those with a history of violent or serious crimes are not allowed to participate altogether and anyone who fails to inform producers is disqualified.

This rule led to 'American Idol' Season 11 finalist Jermaine Jones being removed from the competition because he had pending criminal charges the producers were not aware of. Jones then joined a racial discrimination lawsuit with 10 other Black former contestants of the show, as per ABC. However, a federal judge in New York dismissed the lawsuit in November 2014, as per Law. According to the court, the plaintiffs failed to provide sufficient evidence. In response to the decision, the judge stated, "The plaintiffs have not alleged facts giving rise to a plausible inference that the defendant's conduct was motivated by race."

Talking about American Idol's other important protocols, a rule states that contestants must perform by themselves when auditioning for the judges. However, they are permitted to play an instrument to accompany their performance. Yet, this rule appears to have been relaxed in recent seasons, as per Us Weekly. Additionally, contestants who end up losing in the finale are not allowed to audition the next year to prevent unfair advantages from an existing fanbase.

Moreover, after receiving their Golden Ticket to Hollywood, 'American Idol' contestants must sign a confidentiality agreement to continue in the competition. They also need to sign a release permitting their journey to be broadcast. Following the grand finale, the winners receive a record deal, but the contract terms are decided before the finale and must be signed by the show's selected label. Finalists and winners are also required to perform live toward the end of the season to generate public votes and promote the show.